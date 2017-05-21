IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: 5 players who can win the big game on their own

Two of the most deserving teams, the Rising Pune Supergiant and the Mumbai Indians, will face each other in what will be yet another ‘Maharashtra Derby’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the all-important final of this season’s IPL.

Mumbai, being two-time champions, certainly hold the advantage. However, if they are to lay their hands on the coveted trophy for a record third time they will have to do something that they have not been able to do this season – defeat Pune. As imposing as it may sound, sometimes in a final, all it takes is one exceptional performance.

It could be anything, a short spell, a spectacular fielding effort or a quickfire knock. And that’s why both teams have some proven match-winners who can win the match single-handedly on their day.

Here are five players who can win the final singlehandedly for their team.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah may only be 23 years of age and may not have that experience up his sleeve, but what he brings to the table is priceless. In his last two seasons for Mumbai Indians, the youngster has really made a mark; so much so, that now, instead of Lasith Malinga he is the go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma.

For someone who has only two stock balls in his arsenal, Bumrah achieved success like no other through his impeachable execution, consistency and calmness. The yorker and the short-of-length ball are his only variations, but the way he mixes up his pace and the consistency he exhibits are unparalleled.

If the super over against the Gujarat Lions in the league match and the way he bowled against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier were anything to go by, it would be safe to say that Bumrah can win matches on his own.

#4 Keiron Pollard

Match-winners are those players who can single-handedly turn the match around in favour of their team and ensure victory. Keiron Pollard falls in the aforementioned category. With the bat, he can destroy any bowling attack on his day, with the ball he can break crucial partnerships and on the field, he is deceptively quick despite his burly physique.

It has been hard to fathom why the Mumbai Indians are reluctant of sending him up the order as once he settles in and gets in the groove, all the balls will just disappear into the crowd. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed his most productive season in the IPL this year, having scored three fifties.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the season, he scored a 48-ball 70, shredding the bowling attack. If he can replicate that performance in the final, Pune will be in a spot of bother.

#3 Steve Smith

