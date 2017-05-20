IPL 2017 final: Mumbai Indians eye record third title against RPS

Hyderabad [India], May 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians will aim to clinch a third Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they take on Rising Pune Supergiants in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians booked their place in the summit showdown after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Qualifier 2 in Bangalore on Friday to reach the final.

Pune, on the other hand, made it to the final after registering a 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The Steve Smith-led side, who have notched up a hat-trick of wins against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing tenth edition of the tournament, will head into the match eyeing a maiden title and full of confidence against Rohit Sharma's side.

However, Mumbai Indians are considered favourites, having entered the IPL final for the fourth time and are aiming to become the first team to win the title three times.

Although both the teams have a well-balanced squad at the moment, the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes and spinner Imran Tahir could hurt Pune Super giants.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to restrict Pune's strong batting order with their pace attack featuring Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. (ANI)