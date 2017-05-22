IPL 2017 Final: 5 things that went wrong for Rising Pune Supergiant

The IPL 2017 ended with a humdinger of a Final, going right down to the wire. It wasn’t expected to go so deep after Mumbai Indians failed with the bat, managing to score just 129 in their 20 overs. That meant the Rising Pune Supergiant needed just 6.5 per over to lift the title for the first time, in only their second year.

However, MI bowled their heart out and stifled the run-scoring on a big ground, making it extremely difficult for Pune’s batting line-up to score runs easily. Steve Smith played a captain’s innings, coming in early and anchoring the chase almost till the end.

Jasprit Bumrah, as usual, was sensational for the Mumbai Indians, but it was also Lasith Malinga, who showed glimpses of his old self. In the end, MI showed their experience and Rohit Sharma marshalled his resources brilliantly as MI pulled off a one-run victory in the Final.

#1 Krunal Pandya’s late cameo with the bat

MI were gone for all money at 79 for 7 but it was Krunal who kept them in the hunt with a 38-ball knock, where he scored 47 with three fours and two sixes. Importantly, Krunal ensured MI made full use of their 20 overs and in the end, that proved to be a massive difference.

Krunal added 50 for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Johnson who was unbeaten with 13. The duo played 6 overs, scoring 50 with Krunal getting some big runs in the last couple of overs.

Also Read: IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: RPS's brilliance in the field to restrict MI is SK Play of the Day

The 19th went for 10 runs but the 20th from Dan Christian also went for 14 runs, giving MI something to fight with. Krunal, with his brilliant batting, managed to undo the awesome bowling figures of Jaydev Unadkat (4-0-19-2).

#2 Slow batting from Smith and Dhoni

Image result for steve smith RPS sportskeeda More

Smith played a captain’s knock trying to anchor the innings right through. However, he was slow, scoring 51 off 50 balls, playing cautiously. He did play couple of brilliant strokes in key moments but Smith was not his usual self, letting the pressure build on both ends. His slow innings allowed MI back into a match where they were gone for good.

Dhoni scored just 10 off his 13 balls because of which the required run-rate climbed up further. It allowed MI the cushion they needed and RPS were further squeezed in the death overs by MI’s bowling trio of Bumrah, Malinga and Johnson.

#3 Bad Start

Image result for Rahul Tripathi RPS dismissed sportskeeda More

Read More