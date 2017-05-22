IPL 2017 Final: 5 things that went wrong for Rising Pune Supergiant

The IPL 2017 ended with a humdinger of a Final, going right down to the wire. It wasn’t expected to go so deep after Mumbai Indians failed with the bat, managing to score just 129 in their 20 overs. That meant the Rising Pune Supergiant needed just 6.5 per over to lift the title for the first time, in only their second year.
However, MI bowled their heart out and stifled the run-scoring on a big ground, making it extremely difficult for Pune’s batting line-up to score runs easily. Steve Smith played a captain’s innings, coming in early and anchoring the chase almost till the end.
Jasprit Bumrah, as usual, was sensational for the Mumbai Indians, but it was also Lasith Malinga, who showed glimpses of his old self. In the end, MI showed their experience and Rohit Sharma marshalled his resources brilliantly as MI pulled off a one-run victory in the Final.
#1 Krunal Pandya’s late cameo with the bat
MI were gone for all money at 79 for 7 but it was Krunal who kept them in the hunt with a 38-ball knock, where he scored 47 with three fours and two sixes. Importantly, Krunal ensured MI made full use of their 20 overs and in the end, that proved to be a massive difference.
Krunal added 50 for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Johnson who was unbeaten with 13. The duo played 6 overs, scoring 50 with Krunal getting some big runs in the last couple of overs.
Also Read: IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: RPS's brilliance in the field to restrict MI is SK Play of the Day
The 19th went for 10 runs but the 20th from Dan Christian also went for 14 runs, giving MI something to fight with. Krunal, with his brilliant batting, managed to undo the awesome bowling figures of Jaydev Unadkat (4-0-19-2).
#2 Slow batting from Smith and Dhoni
Smith played a captain’s knock trying to anchor the innings right through. However, he was slow, scoring 51 off 50 balls, playing cautiously. He did play couple of brilliant strokes in key moments but Smith was not his usual self, letting the pressure build on both ends. His slow innings allowed MI back into a match where they were gone for good.
Dhoni scored just 10 off his 13 balls because of which the required run-rate climbed up further. It allowed MI the cushion they needed and RPS were further squeezed in the death overs by MI’s bowling trio of Bumrah, Malinga and Johnson.
#3 Bad Start
Chasing a small total, RPS could’ve hoped for a better start as the target was small and a good power-play could have defused the enthusiasm of the Mumbai Indians. However, Rahul Tripathi got a very rough LBW decision. He has been the aggressor and his departure slowed Pune drastically.
Although Pune didn’t lose any more wickets in the power-play and Krunal put down a sitter to let Rahane off, they scored just 38 runs. Eventually, that robbed them of their momentum and cost them a match that was theirs to lose.
Pune reached only 58 for 1 in the 10th over, allowing MI through the door when they should have attacked and shut it much earlier.
#4 Bumrah’s delivers in the 17th over
The 23-year old, who has already won MI a match with a superb super over, did it once again. RPS needed just 33 of the last 24 balls with 8 wickets in hand, having blasted Krunal for 14 runs in the 16th over.
But Bumrah bowling the 17th over brought them right back into the game. He got the big wicket of Dhoni and then gave away just three runs. Thanks to his sensational over, the equation came down to 30 runs off 18 balls and a vintage Malinga gave away just 7 in the 18th over.
Despite Smith scoring some runs in the 19th, Johnson had enough left to defend.
#5 Smith and Tiwary dismissed in back-to-back deliveries
Everything that could go wrong for RPS went wrong for them in the 20th over. Firstly, Tiwary hit one down the throat of Kieron Pollard who was perfectly placed in the deep for a mistimed lofted drive. The very next ball, Smith lifted one over extra cover, timing it brilliantly.
However, it was snaffled at deep extra cover by Ambati Rayudu who picked up a tough catch, the ball literally flying before he plucked it off thin air. This brought the young Washington Sundar to the crease, giving Johnson some breathing space.
Despite Dan Christian’s meaty blows, Johnson was able to defend 6 runs off the last three balls, Smith’s dismissal turning out to be the big game-changer.
Also Read: IPL 2017: Team of the tournament