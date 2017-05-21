IPL 2017 Final: 5 reasons why Mumbai Indians can win the grand finale against Rising Pune Supergiant

After an eventful tournament, we are down to the last two of the Vivo IPL season 10. Mumbai Indians play Rising Pune Supergiant in a winner takes all grand finale at Hyderabad. Well, it's safe to say that the battle of "Vada Pav vs Misal Pav" has reached its pinnacle. Both the teams are worthy to fight for the prized trophy and will go head to head for the fourth time in this season.

Though Mumbai have not won a single game against their arch rivals Pune this season, their confidence will be high after a thumping win in the second qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Indians have a chance to write history tonight as with a win over RPS, they can become the most successful IPL team of all-time with three titles. What more do you need for motivation?

On that note, here are the five reasons which make Mumbai Indians clear favourites to win this year's Indian Premier League against Rising Pune Supergiant:

#1 History favouring the Indians

There has been a lot of talk about RPS doing a treble over Mumbai this season which might look like they have a slight edge over the Indians. But that's not the case and one statistic will prove that all wrong. Tonight will be the fourth meeting between the Maharashtra rivals and it will happen for just the third time in the history of IPL. Surprisingly, Mumbai Indians have featured on all the three occasions.

Mumbai faced Chennai Super Kings four times in 2013 and 2015 and went on to win the title. In 2013, Mumbai won both the league games and then won the final after losing in the first qualifier.

In 2015, Mumbai won three games on a trot after losing the first encounter at the Chepauk. It is interesting to note that no team has ever won four games against an opponent in the same edition which makes tonight’s final slightly tilt in Mumbai's favour.

#2 Depth in the batting department

If there is one team this season, that has looked worthy of chasing down any total, it is the Mumbai Indians. There is a mix of youth, calmness and an explosiveness in their batting lineup which makes them a complete side in the tournament.

The opening duo of Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons have been successful since the last couple of seasons and following them are the experienced Indian batters like Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma.

The youngster, Nitish Rana was immense in the first half of Mumbai's journey to the final but has seen his place go to the trusted Ambati Rayudu. Kieron Pollard has not fired like he would have wanted to this season but is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball and remains a worry for the opposition.

The Pandya brothers have been a crucial cog in Mumbai's wheels and will continue to be the team's backbone in the coming years. This extra special and dependable lineup from number one to seven is what sets Mumbai apart from the Rising Pune Supergiant.

#3 A superior pace attack

