IPL 2017 Final: 5 reasons why Rising Pune Supergiant can beat Mumbai Indians

The Pune franchise in the Indian Premier League have always been associated with a bunch of underperforming stars and a team that looked as if it was there just to make up the numbers.
Sahara Pune Warriors were abysmal in their three-year stint in the IPL whereas the Rising Pune Supergiant also didn't ruffle any feathers last season. So naturally, at the beginning of this edition of India's premier cricketing extravaganza, no one would have given the newly assembled squad any chance to fight for the trophy on May 21.
Pune have come a long way in this competition as Steve Smith and co. bulldozed their way into the top two after a stuttering start to the campaign. An exciting contest is on the cards with Pune qualifying for the finals straight from qualifier 1 whereas Mumbai had to take the hard route and come through from the eliminator and the second qualifier.
Without further ado, let's delve right into the reasons as to why Rising Pune Supergiant will win this year's Indian Premier League and script a success story like the Leicester Citys and Aizawl FCs of the world:
#1 Captain Smith leading right from the front
It is always said that a captain is as good as his team. Both the captains for tomorrow are considered as two of the best current players in the world but this has been a campaign where Steve Smith has gone on to rectify his mistakes in his batting in his IPL career and build a probable title winning squad whereas Sharma has struggled throughout the season with the bat.
This is a reason which gives Pune a slight edge over their rivals as Smith has been easily in better form than his counterpart in the games until now. Smith has scored 421 runs in this IPL and is the tournament's fifth highest run getter.
Sharma, on the other hand, reached the 300 run mark last night with his struggles against the leg spinners being well documented. Smith will be the confident man going into tomorrow's game while Sharma will be hoping to come good on the biggest stage.
#2 Head to Head record this season shifts it in Pune's favour
Tonight will be a record fourth match between these two Maharashtra sides this season as the battle for supremacy now reaches a stage where the matter of the bragging rights has increased from being just a state affair to now for the entire country.
Pune have held all the aces till now, and winning all the three matches will give them a sense of confidence going into the grand finale.
The first win came in Pune where Smith's 84 helped RPS to chase down a stiff target of 185. The game at Wankhede was won by Pune's superlative performance on the field as Mumbai failed to chase 161.
The two teams met again in the first qualifier where Mumbai's steady batting lineup collapsed under pressure to hand Pune an easy passage to the finals. The Indians might be suffering from a psychological point of view against their rivals this season which might continue to haunt them in their bid for a third IPL title.
#3 Statistically, RPS have the best bowling unit this season
The Supergiant's started miserably with the ball this year but their win against RCB at the Chinnaswamy while bowling second changed their fortunes in the bowling department. Pune currently concede less than an over on average with the total average of all the teams combined being 8.41. RPS concede at a rate of 7.36 during the power play, 7.12 during the overs 8-15 and at a rate of 8.01 during the final five.
It is their middle over bowling which sets them apart from Mumbai Indians. They have been the best outfit in containing sides between overs 8 to 15 and have also picked up 40 wickets in that phase.
In the three games against Mumbai, Pune let MI score at just a rate of 7.5 in the middle overs which set them on course for a brilliant end to their bowling courtesy of the good form of Jaydev Unadkat.
Pune's strength has become their bowling this season and with the side already picking up 100 wickets. It will be their varied attack which will help them to bring the cup home.
#4 The tag of being the underdogs
Mumbai Indians have been the bookmakers' favourites for the competition since the beginning of the IPL season 10 and have established their reputation as being a knockout phase royalty. Naturally, all the pressure will be on the Indians who will take centre stage against a side with absolutely no experience of playing at this stage. This actually might favour the Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad.
Cricket is a game where the mental aspect is always considered at par with the physical demands - as is the case in any sport. Mumbai have succumbed under pressure this season and might flounder when it matters the most.
It can be a blessing for Steve Smith and his men who have proved their mettle this season with this team capable of beating any side on their day. Pune might not be as complete as Mumbai this season but their fearlessness and freshness during the final might take Mumbai by surprise to give us new IPL winners.
#5 Mahendra Singh Dhoni
The man doesn't need much introduction and it is his presence which will guide the Supergiant to the finishing line. He has a point to prove this season as since being stripped of his captaincy and being at the centre stage of the unnecessary controversy of the RPS owner against him, Dhoni needs this trophy to silence one and all by winning the coveted accolade and adding to his already awe-inspiring trophy cabinet.
MS has not been able to bat as well as he would have loved to do but he still has won games this season for RPS and has been of immense help to Smith. His man management of the younger lot is paying dividends and as always his glove work has been on point.
Dhoni has a chance to go into the history books as well with a win tomorrow placing him as the only player to win seven T20 final wins for club and country.