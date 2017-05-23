IPL 2017: Cricket Insider tweets nine predictions related to IPL final, gets eight of them correct

What’s the story?

Predictions have become a regular feature in cricket with experts, pundits from around the globe and websites throwing up predictions pertaining to matches. While some of them tend to fall into place, others go terribly wrong as the game takes shape.

However, this was not the case for Cricket Insider’s Twitter account who tweeted nine predictions related to the IPL final between the Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiant. To everyone’s surprise, eight of them were bang on target.

Some of the tweets are as follows.

Rahul tripathi will be out under 10 runs — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 20, 2017

Mumbai will bat first and make 120 to 130 run and will win — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 20, 2017

Parthiv patel will hit under 10 — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 20, 2017

Smith will be highest scorer — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 20, 2017

Polard will hit 1 six — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 20, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the final of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League by one run. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first and posted 129 runs courtesy Krunal Pandya’s gutsy knock of 47.

The Supergiant were well and truly in the chase with Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith milking the bowling. However, some suffocating bowling by the Mumbai Indians at the death tied them down and Pune tantalisingly fell short by a solitary run.

The heart of the matter

The Twitter account was created the night before the IPL final and the tweets were floated from 3:36 am to 4:17 am.

Quite expectedly, after seeing the accuracy of the tweets, several Twitter handlers went back to the Cricket Insider account to enquire about whether the game was fixed or not.

Also read: Fake tweets: Cricketers react to 2017 IPL

While the answer was a resounding ‘no’, Cricket Insider believed that luck favoured him big time.

What’s next?

After creating a buzz with the tweets during the IPL final, Cricket Insider has vowed to return for the Champions Trophy and make similar predictions.

I will try to do same for champians trophy. As some guys want..

But who knows about luck.

Even won 1400 rs. In dream11

2/2 — Cricket Insider (@theDcricket) May 22, 2017

Author’s Take

It’s always nice for anyone who makes predictions to later find out that they have fallen in place. Regarding the tweets, while it can be said that luck might have played a huge factor, there still exists some suspicion due to the sheer percentage of correct predictions. It will be interesting to see how accurate Cricket Insider’s predictions are for the Champions Trophy.