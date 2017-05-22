IPL 2017: The cellar-dwellers across ten seasons of the Indian Premier League

It has been ten long years since the prestigious Indian Premier League saw daylight in 2008 and since then there has been no dearth of entertainment. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition and quite unexpectedly so.
However, there have been teams for whom some seasons weren’t equivalent to fairy tales as they eventually ended as the wooden-spooners, last in the league table.
We take a look at all the teams who finished last in the league table over the course of the ten seasons.
#10 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (2008)
Deccan Chargers, to everyone’s surprise, finished eighth in the league table of the inaugural season of IPL. They snapped up big players like Herschelle Gibbs, Shahid Afridi, and Andrew Symonds in the auctions, but things just didn’t fall in place.
Led by the inspirational VVS Laxman, they could only eke out two victories out of the 14 fixtures they were involved in. Centuries by Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds were the only moments of joy for the Hyderabad franchise.
#9 Kolkata Knight Riders (2009)
The Indian Premier League, in its second edition, was played in South Africa and it went on to be a huge success. However, Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t have a great time of it as they finished the season at the bottom of the league table.
The side captained by Sourav Ganguly could muster three wins from 14 matches and were never able to find momentum at any point of the tournament. They stumbled at the brink of victory on several occasions which didn’t help their cause of climbing up the ladder.
#8 Kings XI Punjab (2010)
In the third season of the Indian Premier League, it was Kings XI Punjab’s turn to finish at number eight in the league table with four wins to show. They played well in patches, but other teams in the table were good enough to leave the Kumar Sangakkara-led side in shambles.
However, the team sparked sheer brilliance when they chased down a mammoth 204 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy Mahela Jayawardena’s ton. Kumar Sangakkara also chipped in with 357 runs in 13 games.
#7 Delhi Daredevils (2011)
The fourth season witnessed Delhi Daredevils, led by Virender Sehwag, finish at the bottom of the table. They could only manage four wins across the 14 games they participated in. They strung together a few wins but kept on losing track at crunch moments of the tournament.
However, the fans had something to cheer when their skipper blasted away to 119 runs from 56 balls against Deccan Chargers and Delhi went on to win the game by four wickets. The sad part for the Daredevils was that it turned out to be their last win in the 2011 IPL.
#6 Pune Warriors India (2012)
After a disappointing debut season in 2011, Pune Warriors India’s campaign saw a new low as the side led by Yuvraj Singh finished as the cellar-dwellers with four wins from as many as 16 games. Their crusade never saw a smooth ride as they kept capitulating in one game after the other.
Steven Smith and Robin Uthappa with 362 and 405 runs each piled on runs at a decent pace but weren’t presented with enough support from other players to help Pune stitch together crucial wins.
#5 Delhi Daredevils (2013)
After 2011, Delhi Daredevils, led by the evergreen Mahela Jayawardena, yet again crashed to a bottom of the table finish with three wins from 16 matches. At no point of the tournament did they look like making any sort of progress to the playoffs stages.
David Warner with 410 runs and Umesh Yadav with 16 wickets were Delhi’s highest run scorer and highest wicket taker respectively, but it wasn’t enough to save Delhi from finishing at the lowest spot in the league table.
#4 Delhi Daredevils (2014)
Delhi’s horrendous run in the Indian Premier League saw no limits as once again they huffed and puffed to finish right at the bottom. Even under the swashbuckling Kevin Pietersen, Delhi couldn’t change their fortunes as they could only manage two wins out of the 14 games they played.
Jean-Paul Duminy contributed 410 runs but wasn’t backed up by performances of substance to create any sort of an impact on their journey. Their bowling didn’t click either as none of their bowlers was able to take more than nine wickets.
#3 Kings XI Punjab (2015)
For the second time in the history of the prestigious tournament, Kings XI Punjab crashed to the bottom of the table. Even a calm and composed skipper in George Bailey couldn’t help his team evade the drubbing.
While they had two straight wins, the other win came through a super-over finish against the Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma impressed for the Kings XI while David Miller was Punjab’s most consistent batsman with 357 runs.
#2 Kings XI Punjab (2016)
After the Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab became the second team to finish at the bottom of the league table three times. Captained by Murali Vijay, the Punjab franchise could only take home four wins out of the 14 games they played.
The skipper led from the front with as many as 453 runs and Sandeep Sharma impressed with his skill of swinging the ball both ways, but they weren’t backed up by other players as Punjab could hardly resurrect their derailed campaign.
#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (2017)
Very few people would have imagined that Virat Kohli’s men will end right at the bottom. Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage three wins from their 14 games to finish last. They lost K.L Rahul before the commencement of the tournament, which didn’t help.
Virat Kohli joined late due to a shoulder injury while AB de Villiers also went in and out of the team due to back spasms. Chris Gayle and Shane Watson also looked out of sorts and as the tournament went forward, RCB’s journey turned from bad to worse.
