IPL 2017: The cellar-dwellers across ten seasons of the Indian Premier League

It has been ten long years since the prestigious Indian Premier League saw daylight in 2008 and since then there has been no dearth of entertainment. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition and quite unexpectedly so.

However, there have been teams for whom some seasons weren’t equivalent to fairy tales as they eventually ended as the wooden-spooners, last in the league table.

We take a look at all the teams who finished last in the league table over the course of the ten seasons.

#10 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (2008)

Deccan Chargers, to everyone’s surprise, finished eighth in the league table of the inaugural season of IPL. They snapped up big players like Herschelle Gibbs, Shahid Afridi, and Andrew Symonds in the auctions, but things just didn’t fall in place.

Led by the inspirational VVS Laxman, they could only eke out two victories out of the 14 fixtures they were involved in. Centuries by Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds were the only moments of joy for the Hyderabad franchise.

#9 Kolkata Knight Riders (2009)

The Indian Premier League, in its second edition, was played in South Africa and it went on to be a huge success. However, Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t have a great time of it as they finished the season at the bottom of the league table.

The side captained by Sourav Ganguly could muster three wins from 14 matches and were never able to find momentum at any point of the tournament. They stumbled at the brink of victory on several occasions which didn’t help their cause of climbing up the ladder.

#8 Kings XI Punjab (2010)

In the third season of the Indian Premier League, it was Kings XI Punjab’s turn to finish at number eight in the league table with four wins to show. They played well in patches, but other teams in the table were good enough to leave the Kumar Sangakkara-led side in shambles.

However, the team sparked sheer brilliance when they chased down a mammoth 204 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy Mahela Jayawardena’s ton. Kumar Sangakkara also chipped in with 357 runs in 13 games.

#7 Delhi Daredevils (2011)

