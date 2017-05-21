IPL 2017: 5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders would want to retain

Over the course of the kast 10 seasons, the Kolkata Knight Riders have become one of the most consistent units. Beginning as a side that lacked the balance, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise have transformed themselves into a force to reckon with in the past few years and always begin as one of the big contenders ahead of every season.
Here are five players they should retain:
5.Kuldeep Yadav
The left-arm chinaman may not have had a great season with the ball, but surely is an investment for the future. The 21-year-old is touted to be the next big thing as far as spin bowling is concerned in Indian cricket and will look to perform as per those expectations in the coming games.
The key aspect for him would be to develop certain variations in his game and that would mean that his mystery element would be kept intact for a longer duration and he would also be able to pick up more wickets with the ball.
By backing Sunil Narine to the hilt, the Knight Riders have managed to gain a lot. Similarly, if Kuldeep is treated in the same way, perhaps he could also repay the faith put on him by the franchise.
4.Manish Pandey
The Karnataka right-hander has been one of the most reliable players for the franchise ever since he was picked by them in 2014. He played a key role for them when they won the title that year, scoring a match-winning 95 in the final to help them chase a stiff total down.
He finished the 2017 season with a tally of 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49 and a strike-rate of 128 and he could provide them with similar such consistency if given another opportunity in the middle-order next year.
3.Chris Lynn
The Australian right-hander was part of the Knight Riders setup when they won the League both in 2012 and 2014. Heading into the 2017 edition of the competition, the man from Brisbane was touted to be the spark up the order, which the Knight Riders will require.
Right from the opening game, he proved those believers right when he smashed a 41-ball 93 not out to set the tone of the competition.
After suffering a shoulder injury midway into the season, Lynn returned to the side and was back to his elements, smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground before eventually he and his side bowed out in the Qualifier stage of the competition.
Often in the past, we have seen teams with an attacking option at the top succeed. The Knight Riders would do well to keep that in mind ahead of the auction next year and retain the Australian in their scheme of things.
2.Sunil Narine
The West Indian, who was bought by the Knight Riders ahead of the 2012 season, made an immediate impact for the franchise, taking 24 wickets during the course and leading them to their maiden IPL title after four missed opportunities.
Since then, Narine became an integral member of the Knight Riders squad, backed by them even when struggled in the initial stages, following a remodelling of his bowling action.
That trust shown by the franchise seems to have been repaid this year as the Trinidadian has not just delivered with the ball, but also with the bat. 224 runs with the bat, predominantly as an opener, meaning the side almost always got off to a flying start and it ensured the remaining batsman did not have too much pressure to handle.
Keeping his new-found all-round abilities in mind, KKR will look to retain him next season.
1.Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir may have played for Delhi all his life, but starting 2011, there is no doubting that he became as much a Kolkatan as much a Delhiite in the cricketing circles. The left-hander has been pivotal to the side’s success ever since he took over as captain in 2011 and has transformed a franchise who seemed to head nowhere to a side that has become among the more consistent teams in the history of the competition.
Gambhir’s leadership skills in these years have earned him applause from several quarters and the Knight Riders will look to keep him with them, going into next year.