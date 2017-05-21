IPL 2017: 5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders would want to retain

Over the course of the kast 10 seasons, the Kolkata Knight Riders have become one of the most consistent units. Beginning as a side that lacked the balance, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise have transformed themselves into a force to reckon with in the past few years and always begin as one of the big contenders ahead of every season.

Here are five players they should retain:

5.Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm chinaman may not have had a great season with the ball, but surely is an investment for the future. The 21-year-old is touted to be the next big thing as far as spin bowling is concerned in Indian cricket and will look to perform as per those expectations in the coming games.

The key aspect for him would be to develop certain variations in his game and that would mean that his mystery element would be kept intact for a longer duration and he would also be able to pick up more wickets with the ball.

By backing Sunil Narine to the hilt, the Knight Riders have managed to gain a lot. Similarly, if Kuldeep is treated in the same way, perhaps he could also repay the faith put on him by the franchise.

4.Manish Pandey

The Karnataka right-hander has been one of the most reliable players for the franchise ever since he was picked by them in 2014. He played a key role for them when they won the title that year, scoring a match-winning 95 in the final to help them chase a stiff total down.

He finished the 2017 season with a tally of 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49 and a strike-rate of 128 and he could provide them with similar such consistency if given another opportunity in the middle-order next year.

3.Chris Lynn

