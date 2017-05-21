IPL-10 finals: Rising Pune Supergiant to take on Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad [India], May 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) will be vying for their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final of the tenth edition of the event on Sunday evening.

So far, the Steve Smith-led RPS has had the better of MI, beating them thrice this season, which includes a 20-run win in the first qualifier played earlier this week.

MI has an enviable record of having reached the IPL final on three earlier occasions, and winning in 2013 and 2015, and therefore, can be expected to have their tails up when they encounter RPS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here this evening.

Mumbai entered the finals after a six-wicket win against the Gautam Gambhire-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second qualifier played in Bengaluru on Friday.

RPS, on the other hand, will be aiming to end their association with the IPL with silverware, and will be looking to be led effectively by skipper Smith with the assistance of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The teams for the final are as follows:

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Ashok Dinda, Lockie Ferguson, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Ajinkya Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Asela Gunaratne, Kulwant Khejroliya, Siddhesh Lad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Parthiv Patel (WK), Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu, Jitesh Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lendl Simmons, Tim Southee, Jagadeesha Suchith, Saurabh Tiwary, Vinay Kumar. (ANI)