IPL 10 brings 500 million interactions on Instagram

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on Sunday with a dramatic final-over victory by Mumbai Indians over Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad.

While cricket fever gripped the nation on and off the pitch for over six weeks; devoted fans took to Instagram to discover all the behind-the-scenes moments shared by their favorite cricket players and teams.

Over the course of the tournament, 120 million people had 500 million interactions on Instagram related to the season on the platform.

With players, teams and the League itself using photographs, videos, Instagram Stories and Live; the sports community used Instagram to give fans authentic, behind-the-scenes access-from personal moments with family, to practice sessions, to moments of team bonding, celebrations of victory - and everything in between.

The IPL teams shared engaging content, using Instagram to connect with fans, including this meeting between legends, a literal bird's eye view of practice from Rising Pune Supergiant, and a first look of Virat Kohli in the nets from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With 13.5m followers, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli is the undisputed king of Instagram followed by Rising Pune Supergiant Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5.1m followers) and RCB's AB de Villiers (3.6m followers).

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma fill the other twospots in the list of top-5 most followed cricketers on Instagram.

Instagram is home to the most authentic athlete moments on social media and IPL 10 was no exception. With over 165 IPL players on Instagram this season, fans were privy to an unprecedented inside look into the life of an IPL cricketer:

IPL teams and players used Instagram stories and live to fun, creative giving a different perspective to their their most passionate fans. (ANI)