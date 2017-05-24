Will investigate Umar's fitness test in Pakistan: PCB chief

Karachi [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has said that they will investigate how middle-order batsman Umar Akmal managed to pass the fitness test in Pakistan, despite the latter failing the same test in England which resulted in his removal from the Champions Trophy squad.

"It's a matter of concern for us. We will investigate this matter to fix responsibility. We have to see if Umar really got unfit after reaching England or his test taken in Pakistan had flaws," the Dawn quoted Shaharyar as saying.

Akmal was recalled from England and was removed from the Champions Trophy after he failed to clear two fitness tests during the eight-team tournament's preparation camp in Birmingham.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called Haris Sohail, left-handed batsman Umar Amin and right-handed batsman Asif Zakir at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore to participate in the fitness test, where Haris was adjudged the best among the trio "based on the reports submitted by the trainer".

Earlier, Akmal had failed the test during a short conditioning camp in Lahore and was not considered for the West Indies tour.

Meanwhile, Shaharyar further revealed that he would not contest for PCB chairmanship again.

"I have decided not to contest polls for chairmanship," said the 83-year-old, who was speaking at the Parliament House where he came to attend a meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination, which could not be held due to shortage of quorum.

The Men in Green will begin their Champions Trophy campaign when they take on their arch-rivals India in their first match on June 4 in Birmingham, England.

After the India clash, Pakistan will play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12). (ANI)