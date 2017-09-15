Interview: Maverick with the bat, 'Destroyer' Taha aspires for IPL glory

​

Taha scored a 46-ball-83 against the Hubli Tigers More

“Destroyer Taha in the house!”, screams the public announcer inside the grounds, as a lanky figure, unmindful of the surrounding din, trudges into the park with a now stocky Bharat Chipli.

He stands totally upright while batting, bat high in the air, completely vertical. At first sight, it doesn’t even look like he is ready for the delivery. Suddenly, without warning, the white ball experiences all sorts of projectiles, and the crowd goes berserk.

He’s Mohammad ‘six-hitter’ Taha, a crowd favourite, a chapter yanked out of pinch-hitting almanacs from the past. There is a wild swoosh of the bat and the ball sails away. The Hubli Tigers were at the receiving end of one such onslaught, the bowling slashed open by Taha’s 45-ball 83. He hit as many as nine sixes.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Taha, who has already represented Karnataka and is now with the Bijapur Bulls in KPL 2017, spoke about the ups and downs in his short but fiery career.

Unconventional yet highly effective, Taha bluntly downplays the role of technique in modern cricket, insisting that the hullabaloo around having a textbook style isn’t exactly justified.

“I don’t think technique matters a lot: as long as you are confident about yourself, you know your strengths and weaknesses, then you can play along with it. There are a lot of current cricketers like Steve Smith and also Virender Sehwag who has done it in the past. Technique helps, but you have to be mentally strong and take those challenges”.

When one observes him batting in the nets, a small trigger movement can be seen just before he sends the bat speeding down from up high. A sideways look from outside the netted area shows something discernible: he goes back one step when the ball is being bowled, stands deep in the crease as it approaches him and then makes contact.

“I feel really comfortable doing that. It gives me an extra second to figure out the line and length of the ball, and makes me ready to hit it. It helps me a lot”.

Against spinners, he is a compulsive sweeper, getting down on one knee and whacking the ball away in his own inimitable style, comfortably over mid-wicket and cow-corner.

​

Taha first rose to prominence during KPL 2015 More

Much unlike his batting, he waits and talks, slowly but patiently. His eyes glisten when he listens, but there is an obvious hint of sadness when he speaks. The ordeal Taha has gone through can rattle even the best.

Read More