Interview with Marvan Atapattu: "Haven’t seen a better finisher than Dhoni in the last quarter of a century"

Once proud world champions, the Sri Lankan side, in their present state, struggling to even automatically qualify for the World Cup, have come down more than a few notches in terms of quality, as compared to their predecessors.

Marvan Atapattu was at the helm of the national side when the going was far better, big names used to adorn team sheets and the competition with other Test playing nations wasn't as lop-sided.

With close to 15,000 international runs to his name, Atapattu, a prime example of resolve and mental strength, overcame a stuttering start to his international career to end as one of the greats of his country. Only five players have more double-centuries than Atapattu in Test cricket history.

Having visibly aged since his last coaching assignment [with the Sri Lankan national side till 2015], the 46-year-old, just like during his playing days, was thoughtful and articulate while speaking to Sportskeeda in Mysuru. In an exclusive chat, the Sri Lankan touched upon various facets of the game, a couple of days after joining the Karnataka Premier League as a mentor with the Belagavi Panthers.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Before joining the Belagavi Panthers in the KPL, you had coached the national sides of Singapore and Canada. Was it a conscious effort on your part to work with developing teams and build their game? What attracted you to cricket in India?

I thought it was an opportunity to work with a different set of players. Recently, my work had been with the elite, the Sri Lankan team, with whom I was associated for four to five years in different capacities.

I believe that one’s knowledge, when being passed on to a certain group, is very hard to keep on pressing, beyond a point, unless you enhance that knowledge. I thought my experience and knowledge would be helpful to a group of youngsters, and I accepted this [role] when it cropped up.

With Singapore, it was totally different, that’s when I started my coaching after completing my playing career. They are in a different league, as compared to Canada, who still play division two.

Sri Lanka are totally different, they are a Test playing nation. Now what I am doing here is also different because these are young budding cricketers who are talented and on the big stage, mingling and rubbing shoulders with the media, going in front of the camera and getting ready to play the big leagues. These are totally different teams which I have handled in my coaching career, making it a different experience for me as well.

A number of T20 leagues are now cropping up across the world. How important are these in the development of world cricket?

The IPL has done a whole lot of good for Indian cricket. Through a competition like that, India have found out the cricketers who will represent them in the future. However, there are a limited number of teams that you can have in a high-class competition like that.

Amongst one billion people in such a big country, you still have room for leagues like these, state-wise, to come and feed the mainstream. Hopefully the next step for these guys will be the IPL and the ultimate goal will follow, playing for India.

On similar lines, do you think the Sri Lanka Premier League, organised first in 2012 but disbanded in 2013, should also be reinstated?

