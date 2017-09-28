India's dream to whitewash Aussies fails; lose fourth ODI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): After losing three consecutive matches to India, Australia finally managed to end the drought and scored a win in fourth one-day match defeating India by 21 runs.

The team in blue had a monstrous target of 335 runs to chase here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, but it could manage only 313 for 8 at the end of 50 overs.

Batting first, Australia's David Warner became only the eighth batsman to score a century in his 100th 50-over match as he smashed a 124-run knock, followed by Pat Cummins (1/59 in 10 overs), Kane Richardson (3/58 in 10 overs) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/56 in 10 overs) to put a mammoth score.

Chasing a big total, Ajinkya Rahane (53) and Rohit Sharma (65) gave India a solid start by scoring 106 in partnership in the opening 18 overs.

Returning from the drinks break, India lost its first wicket when Sharma got run out by Steven Smith.

The hosts after that started falling quick preys to the Baggy Greens.

Captain Virat Kohli could score only 21 of equal balls before he was bowled out by Coulter-Nile.

Hardik Pandya kept India in the hunt with a 78-run stand with Kedar Jadhav, before getting dismissed for 41.

Manish Pandey (a 25-ball 33) and Kedar Jadhav (65) then added 61 runs for the fifth wicket.

M.S. Dhoni's departure on the last ball of the 48th over was the final nail in the coffin. (ANI)