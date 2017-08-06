This Indian team is creating a winning habit, says Virat Kohli

​

What’s the story?

After India sealed the series by beating Sri Lanka in the second Test match at Colombo, captain Virat Kohli exuded a lot of positivity at the press match conference and spoke with a lot of conviction about his players and his team's upcoming fixtures.

"Well, it's obviously nice to win this series again. We won this last time also, in 2015. Yes, we do have that chance, but honestly speaking, we are not looking at Test matches or Test cricket now as home and away anymore. We are just looking at Test matches as Test matches and we want to win anywhere that we play," Kohli said.

"If we can believe enough in our abilities then we are not really bothered about where we are playing. That kind of energy I can sense in the team and the team believes that as well. We are creating a habit of winning that I think can be carried on in future as well," he further added.

The Details

Kohli also spoke about the passion which is running around in the side which in turn is reflecting in the on-field performances.

He also said how the players are always egging each other to put in their best efforts and also every player enjoys each other's success which is helping the team to win Test matches on a regular basis.

The captain also spoke about how the pitch slowed down which made life a lot easier for the Sri Lankan batsmen but also praised his bowlers for sticking to the task and always hitting the right areas and asking questions.

In case you didn’t know...

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second match and thus clinched the 3-match series 2-0 going into the 3rd and final test in Pallekele.

This is the 8th consecutive series win for the Indian team and are currently tied second on the list of most consecutive Test wins.

What's next?

The teams now move across to Pallekele for the 3rd and final Test match and Kohli would hope for a clean slate.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would take a lot of heart and belief from their second innings fightback in the second Test match and would hope for a much better and convincing show.

Author's Take

Kohli has always spoken about building a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room which will allow the players to grow and revel each other's company and the performances of the team on the field are a testament to the fact that this Indian group is a happy bunch, and the players are egged on by each other's performances which bode well for the team.

