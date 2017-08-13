Indian ODI squad to face Sri Lanka announced

​

KL Rahul comes back into the ODI team after seven months More

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are back in the Indian ODI squad that will take on take on Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series that begins on August 20 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Wicketkeeper-bats Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, middle order batsman Yuvraj Singh, spinners Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav are not included in the ODI squad.

The 15-member squad led by Virat Kohli also features middle order batsman Manish Pandey, who is making a comeback to the ODI side after 2016. Manish Pandey, who had a great triangular series in South Africa has been rewarded for his performance.

Also read: Suresh Raina might play in the Sri Lanka ODI series

Rahul's last limited-overs game for India was against England in the T20I series in January this year as the Karnataka batsman missed the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the subsequent West Indies series due to a shoulder injury.

Rohit and Bumrah, on the other hand, played in the Champions Trophy and were rested for the series against West Indies.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni retains his place.

Also read: Probable Indian ODI squad

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzi Chahal.

​