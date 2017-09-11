Indian game-changer: Virender Sehwag's professional CV

​

Personal Information

Full Name: Virender Sehwag

Date of Birth: October 20, 1978

Place of Birth: Najafgarh, Delhi

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Education: Arora Vidya School (Delhi); Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi)

Nicknames: Nawab of Najafgarh, Sultan of Multan

Social Media Presence: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Skill-set

Taking the attack to the opposition

Adept at providing quick starts at the top of the order

Capable of defining matches single-handedly

Putting unrelenting pressure on bowlers through fiery stroke-play

Placing team goals over personal milestones

Useful part-time off-spinner

Safe pair of hands on the field

Ability to provide key inputs to the captain

Playing Experience

Sehwag was arguably India's greatest ever match-winner on Asian soil

Teams Represented

Country - Indian national cricket team

Pan International - ICC World XI, Asia XI

Domestic - India Blue, Delhi, Rajasthan Cricket Association President's XI

English County - Leicestershire, Marylebone Cricket Club

Indian Premier League - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab

Masters Champions League - Gemini Arabians

Personal Statistics

For India (including matches for World XI and Asia XI)

Tests (2001-2013): 8586 runs from 104 matches at an average of 49.34 and strike-rate of 82.23 with 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

40 wickets at an average of 47.35 with 1 five-wicket haul; 91 Catches

ODIs (1999-2013): 8273 runs from 251 matches at an average of 35.05 and strike-rate of 104.33 with 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

96 wickets at an average of 40.13 with 1 four-wicket haul; 93 Catches

T20Is (2006-2012): 394 runs from 19 matches at an average of 21.88 and strike-rate of 145.38 with 2 half-centuries.

For domestic and other teams

First class (1997-2015): 6097 runs from 90 matches with 19 centuries and 23 half-centuries; 65 wickets and 73 catches

List A (1997-2014): 2181 runs from 81 matches with 1 century and 19 half-centuries; 46 wickets and 27 catches

For Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

T20 (2008-2015): 2728 runs from 104 matches at an average of 27.55 and strike-rate of 155.44 with 2 centuries and 16 half-centuries

Captaincy Record

For India

Tests - 2 wins, 1 defeat and 1 draw

ODIs - 7 wins and 5 defeats

T20Is - 1 win

Awards and Achievements

Part of Indian team which won the World Cup (2011), World T20 (2007), Champions Trophy (2002 - shared with Sri Lanka), Asia Cup (2010) and Test mace (2009-2011)

