Indian game-changer: Virender Sehwag's professional CV

Personal Information
Full Name: Virender Sehwag
Date of Birth: October 20, 1978
Place of Birth: Najafgarh, Delhi
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Education: Arora Vidya School (Delhi); Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi)
Nicknames: Nawab of Najafgarh, Sultan of Multan
Social Media Presence: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
Skill-set
Taking the attack to the opposition
Adept at providing quick starts at the top of the order
Capable of defining matches single-handedly
Putting unrelenting pressure on bowlers through fiery stroke-play
Placing team goals over personal milestones
Useful part-time off-spinner
Safe pair of hands on the field
Ability to provide key inputs to the captain
Playing Experience
Teams Represented
Country - Indian national cricket team
Pan International - ICC World XI, Asia XI
Domestic - India Blue, Delhi, Rajasthan Cricket Association President's XI
English County - Leicestershire, Marylebone Cricket Club
Indian Premier League - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab
Masters Champions League - Gemini Arabians
Personal Statistics
For India (including matches for World XI and Asia XI)
Tests (2001-2013): 8586 runs from 104 matches at an average of 49.34 and strike-rate of 82.23 with 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries.
40 wickets at an average of 47.35 with 1 five-wicket haul; 91 Catches
ODIs (1999-2013): 8273 runs from 251 matches at an average of 35.05 and strike-rate of 104.33 with 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries.
96 wickets at an average of 40.13 with 1 four-wicket haul; 93 Catches
T20Is (2006-2012): 394 runs from 19 matches at an average of 21.88 and strike-rate of 145.38 with 2 half-centuries.
For domestic and other teams
First class (1997-2015): 6097 runs from 90 matches with 19 centuries and 23 half-centuries; 65 wickets and 73 catches
List A (1997-2014): 2181 runs from 81 matches with 1 century and 19 half-centuries; 46 wickets and 27 catches
For Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab
T20 (2008-2015): 2728 runs from 104 matches at an average of 27.55 and strike-rate of 155.44 with 2 centuries and 16 half-centuries
Captaincy Record
For India
Tests - 2 wins, 1 defeat and 1 draw
ODIs - 7 wins and 5 defeats
T20Is - 1 win
Awards and Achievements
Part of Indian team which won the World Cup (2011), World T20 (2007), Champions Trophy (2002 - shared with Sri Lanka), Asia Cup (2010) and Test mace (2009-2011)
Only Indian to receive Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World award twice (2008 and 2009)
Received the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2010
Received the Arjuna Award in 2002
Received the Padma Shree Award in 2010
Won 8 Player of the Match awards and 5 Player of the Series awards in Tests
Won 23 Player of the Match awards in ODIs
Reached number one in ICC Players Rankings in Tests (866 rating points in July 2010)
Reached number three in ICC Players Rankings in ODIs (774 rating points in January 2003)
Only opening batsman in cricket history to score more than 7000 runs in both Tests and ODIs
Fastest Indian batsman to score 3000, 4000 and 7000 Test runs
First Indian batsman to score a triple century in Tests
Registered the highest-ever individual Test score by an Indian batsman
Scored the joint-most triple centuries (2) in Tests alongside Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle
Scored the joint-most double centuries (6) in Tests alongside Sachin Tendulkar
Scored the fastest triple century in Tests (against South Africa at Chennai in 2008)
Scored the third fastest double century in Tests (against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009)
Scored the most number of sixes by an Indian batsman in Tests (91)
Scored the most Test runs by an Indian batsman in a single day (284 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009)
Highest strike-rate by a batsman in Tests (82.23) among those who have scored at least 2000 Test runs
Highest strike-rate by an Indian batsman in ODIs (104.33) among those with at least 1000 runs
Scored the fastest ODI century by an Indian batsman away from home (against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2009)
Registered the third highest individual score in ODI history (219 against West Indies at Indore in 2011)
Highest strike-rate by an Indian batsman in T20Is (145.38) among those who faced at least 250 balls
Captained Gemini Arabians to the 2016 Masters Champions League title