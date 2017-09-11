Indian game-changer: Virender Sehwag's professional CV

Ram Kumar

Virender Sehwag

Personal Information

Full Name: Virender Sehwag

Date of Birth: October 20, 1978

Place of Birth: Najafgarh, Delhi

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Education: Arora Vidya School (Delhi); Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi)

Phone Number: 9xxxxxxxxx

Email ID: vxxxxxxx@gxxxx.com

Nicknames: Nawab of Najafgarh, Sultan of Multan

Social Media Presence: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Skill-set

Taking the attack to the opposition

Adept at providing quick starts at the top of the order

Capable of defining matches single-handedly

Putting unrelenting pressure on bowlers through fiery stroke-play

Placing team goals over personal milestones

Useful part-time off-spinner

Safe pair of hands on the field

Ability to provide key inputs to the captain

Playing Experience

Sehwag was arguably India's greatest ever match-winner on Asian soil

Teams Represented

Country - Indian national cricket team

Pan International - ICC World XI, Asia XI

Domestic - India Blue, Delhi, Rajasthan Cricket Association President's XI

English County - Leicestershire, Marylebone Cricket Club

Indian Premier League - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab

Masters Champions League - Gemini Arabians

Personal Statistics

For India (including matches for World XI and Asia XI)

Tests (2001-2013): 8586 runs from 104 matches at an average of 49.34 and strike-rate of 82.23 with 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

40 wickets at an average of 47.35 with 1 five-wicket haul; 91 Catches

ODIs (1999-2013): 8273 runs from 251 matches at an average of 35.05 and strike-rate of 104.33 with 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

96 wickets at an average of 40.13 with 1 four-wicket haul; 93 Catches

T20Is (2006-2012): 394 runs from 19 matches at an average of 21.88 and strike-rate of 145.38 with 2 half-centuries.

For domestic and other teams

First class (1997-2015): 6097 runs from 90 matches with 19 centuries and 23 half-centuries; 65 wickets and 73 catches

List A (1997-2014): 2181 runs from 81 matches with 1 century and 19 half-centuries; 46 wickets and 27 catches

For Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

T20 (2008-2015): 2728 runs from 104 matches at an average of 27.55 and strike-rate of 155.44 with 2 centuries and 16 half-centuries

Captaincy Record

For India

Tests - 2 wins, 1 defeat and 1 draw

ODIs - 7 wins and 5 defeats

T20Is - 1 win

Awards and Achievements

Part of Indian team which won the World Cup (2011), World T20 (2007), Champions Trophy (2002 - shared with Sri Lanka), Asia Cup (2010) and Test mace (2009-2011)

Only Indian to receive Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World award twice (2008 and 2009)

Received the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2010

Received the Arjuna Award in 2002

Received the Padma Shree Award in 2010

Won 8 Player of the Match awards and 5 Player of the Series awards in Tests

Won 23 Player of the Match awards in ODIs

Reached number one in ICC Players Rankings in Tests (866 rating points in July 2010)

Reached number three in ICC Players Rankings in ODIs (774 rating points in January 2003)

Only opening batsman in cricket history to score more than 7000 runs in both Tests and ODIs

Fastest Indian batsman to score 3000, 4000 and 7000 Test runs

First Indian batsman to score a triple century in Tests

Registered the highest-ever individual Test score by an Indian batsman

Scored the joint-most triple centuries (2) in Tests alongside Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle

Scored the joint-most double centuries (6) in Tests alongside Sachin Tendulkar

Scored the fastest triple century in Tests (against South Africa at Chennai in 2008)

Scored the third fastest double century in Tests (against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009)

Scored the most number of sixes by an Indian batsman in Tests (91)

Scored the most Test runs by an Indian batsman in a single day (284 against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009)

Highest strike-rate by a batsman in Tests (82.23) among those who have scored at least 2000 Test runs

Highest strike-rate by an Indian batsman in ODIs (104.33) among those with at least 1000 runs

Scored the fastest ODI century by an Indian batsman away from home (against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2009)

Registered the third highest individual score in ODI history (219 against West Indies at Indore in 2011)

Highest strike-rate by an Indian batsman in T20Is (145.38) among those who faced at least 250 balls

Captained Gemini Arabians to the 2016 Masters Champions League title