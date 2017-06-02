Indian cricket, what is wrong with you?

Pervasiveness and obscurity are the two extremes that govern the cahoots of the second lane ‘who’s who’ of Indian cricket. While the differences between two of India’s most enigmatic personalities have been made to spread like wildfire, with everything not said made into breaking developments, a certain historian’s ‘letter’ to the BCCI upon his resignation as a member of the committee appointed to rein in the board’s unscrupulous activities has been treated as just another ‘open letter.’

The problem with open letters is that they are open – to public scrutiny and the authority’s negligence. For whatever is out in the open needs not be protected, and whatever is unknown needs to be kept so.

Otherwise, who would have, looking at the way India had been brushing aside opponents like Sanath Jayasuriya might have brushed aside his hair amidst several other things, thought that Anil Kumble would not be given another term on his own merit?

Who would have thought, after all the chest-thumping and the ‘fair and square’ selection of the new Indian coach last June, that fire and fire would not match but cut each other out?

Obscurity, you see, is a deadly relief. Knowing things you shouldn’t be knowing in the first place is both a relief and a threat. You are relieved, on one hand, knowing (or not knowing rather) that things are exactly the way you see them, and you’re threatened thinking what if there is something else, or someone else.

And once you know what you shouldn’t have known, you know that what you had known wasn’t what you should have known. Too many knows? That’s exactly how an Indian cricket fan would be feeling at the moment.

Two days before the clash that has now become paramount to any other thing an Indian cricket fan would place his fingers on, he would have to think if the team taking on Pakistan on June 4 would be on the same page or not.

The chutzpah could not have been more apparent. Assuming that there were differences between the captain and the coach, the BCCI felt that Kumble’s vacation and Virat Kohli’s fall from the Zeus’ lap in the most embarrassing of manners were more important than utilizing the months of April and May to sort out the same.

Instead, they chose an astute one-week window to advertise the post and invite applications from prospective candidates. One week, mind you, reduced from a fortnight, which was the window the last time this post was up for grabs, and quite understandably, six candidates – including Kumble, who had been given a direct entry to the process – have applied this time, compared to the 57 applications the BCCI had shortlisted last year.

If the timing of the arrangement beckons questions, the time-frame given for the best coaches across the world to apply for one of the most sought-after positions in world cricket invites ridicule.

Also, who would, in his right frame of mind, be willing to apply for India coach given that one of the most successful tenures has been shown such an unceremonious ending?

If for once you believe that Kumble indeed needs to step down from the role owing to his ‘headmasterly’ nature, in what light would it show the BCCI’s cricket advisory committee – comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman – who were the ones responsible for Kumble’s selection as?

