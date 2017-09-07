India-New Zealand ODI and T20I series schedule announced

​

The New Zealand series will begin eight days after the conclusion of Australia's tour More

​

What's the story?

New Zealand's limited-overs tour of India will begin on October 22 and will see the stadiums in Thiruvananthapuram and UPCA making their international debut. India will play New Zealand in three ODIs and three T20Is in the tour that goes on from October 22 to November 7.

Less than 10 days after the series against Australia ends, India take on New Zealand with Mumbai, Pune and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association hostings the ODIs to be held on October 22, 25 and 29. The T20I series begins on November 1 at Delhi with the remaining two to be played in Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram on November 4 and 7.

In case you didn't know...

This will be the second time in as many years that New Zealand are touring India. While their 2016 tour consisted of three Tests and five ODIs, this one includes just limited-overs matches. Their last trip to India under the leadership of Kane Williamson wasn't successful as they lost both the Test series (3-0) and the ODI series (3-2).

The heart of the matter

Should India win the ODI series against second-placed Australia, India could well enter into the series as the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world. Virat Kohli's side are in a rich vein form and will look to continue that in the home season that begins with the five ODIs and three T20Is against Australia before the start of the New Zealand series.

New Zealand are the only side barring Pakistan, who haven't played since the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2017. They will be looking to make the most of the two warm-up matches and a few players might well earn an opportunity if they perform in the A series that begins in late September.

While Kanpur and Cuttack were earlier supposed to host an ODI and a T20I against New Zealand, they have been replaced by UPCA Stadium and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the complete schedule:

17 October - 1st warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

19 October - 2nd Warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

22 October – 1st ODI, Mumbai

25 October – 2nd ODI, Pune

29 October – 3rd ODI, hosted by UPCA

1 November – 1st T20I, Delhi

4 November – 2nd T20I, Rajkot

7 November – 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

What's next?

While India will come into the series on the back of a limited-overs series against Australia, New Zealand haven't played an international game since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and will look to make the most of the two warm-up matches ahead of the series.

Author's take

The long wait is finally over for Indian fans as the schedule for two major limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand have been announced. On the back of an impressive 9-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, India will be looking to continue that into the series against Australia and New Zealand. While the visitors will be looking to ward off any signs of rust and go into their home season with a win.

​