India wins U-15 SAFF football Championship

Satdobato (Nepal), Aug 27 (IANS) The India football team came from behind to defeat Nepal 2-1 to win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-15 Championship at the ANFA Complex here on Sunday.

After Nepal converted a penalty to take the initial lead in the 40th minute, Lalorikama (58) and skipper Vikram (74th) struck twice in the second-half to help India seal the match.

The match began with India looking as the stronger of the two teams with the boys passing the ball around in the midfield.

Ravi came close to scoring in the 14th minute while Harpreet's header missed the target narrowly soon after. Ravi shot it straight into the keeper's hands as India launched one attack after another.

But Nepal converted a penalty in the 40th minute to head in the dressing room at half-time with 1-0 lead.

In the second-half, Lalrokima struck first to bring things level. Later Vikram netted one to help India take the decisive lead.

The last few minutes saw Nepal putting in long balls as they moved forward in search of an equaliser but the Indian defence denied them the same.

--IANS

sam/dg