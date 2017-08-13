India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya, bowlers put visitors in command on Day 2

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], August 13 (ANI): India showcased all-round cricketing excellence on the second day of the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, putting the host to trail by 333 runs at Stumps after Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on.

The Indian bowlers took 11 Lanka wickets in the day with the batsmen completely blown away by the pace of Mohammed Shami.

After dismissing India for 487 in the first innings, the Sri Lankan side was reeling at 23/2 - with both wickets taken by Shami.

Kusal Mendis tried to steady the ship along with skipper Dinesh Chandimal, but to no avail. Hardik Pandya got rid of Angelo Mathews as the hosts went into Tea, struggling at 61/4.

The final three wickets fell within a span of 10 runs and the host conceded a first innings lead of 352 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul, while Shami and Ashwin picked up two wicket each.

Sri Lanka were all-out for 135 runs, which is their lowest total in the first innings against India at home.

Lanka faced just 37.4 overs in the entire innings, which is also the fewest overs faced by them against India in a completed innings in Tests.

As skipper Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on, Lankan opener Upul Tharanga lost his wicket cheaply.

Karunaratne and night-watchman Pushpakumara were at the crease at Stumps on Day 2.

Earlier, batting at overnight score of 329/6, India amassed more than 150 runs in the early sessions of the day with Hardik Pandya standing out with the bat with his whirlwind century getting the team within striking distance of the 500-run mark.

Pandya's innings came to an end on the second ball after lunch.

Holding a two-nil lead after winning the first two matches by comprehensive margins, Virat Kohli and his men stand on the cusp of history, aiming to become the first Indian team to complete a whitewash in an overseas three-Test series (ANI)