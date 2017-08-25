India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Five reasons why Virat Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series

​

Virat Kohli: Time for a rest?

With the Chairman of Indian Selectors MSK Prasad talking about India’s rotation policy ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, speculation has been rife over whether the Indian captain Virat Kohli too will be rested for some matches now.

Though Kohli is very much a part of the series and has been in the thick of things, he needs some rest because he has been playing a lot of cricket. Injury concerns cannot be brushed aside when it comes to the most important player in your team.

Here are five reasons why Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series.

#1 The series is almost won

Though this might sound like indulging in a bit of overconfidence, but it’s true that this series is almost won for Kohli’s men. Sri Lanka did exceptionally well to push them and almost stage a dramatic comeback in the second ODI.

They might have a few more surprises up their sleeves and they might even avoid a 5-0 whitewash of the series by winning a match. But to come back from this situation and win three back-to-back matches to clinch the series seems well-nigh impossible for Sri Lanka.

For the upcoming series after this, Kohli’s men will not find another instance where they are 2-0 up after two matches so easily. Looking ahead, it would therefore be a judicious decision for Kohli to sit out the rest of the matches.

#2 Weak opposition

India were pushed to a corner in the second ODI but still came through

If we look back at the glorious days of Sri Lankan cricket when they had the stalwarts like Aravinda de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga, there is a huge difference between that team and this. This is no longer a team that moves heaven and earth like they previously used to.

Moreover, the retirement of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara has left a gaping hole in the dressing room. This Sri Lankan team which is still in transition might be the weakest that India have played in over two decades.

If you sit back and assess the gap between the two teams on this tour, you have to admit that the current crop of Sri Lankan players are not just good enough to surprise India. Which is why Kohli should sit out a few matches as he will not get a weaker opposition to rest against.

#3 Managing the workload

Virat Kohli has had to perform consistently

