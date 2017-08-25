India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Five reasons why Virat Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series

With the Chairman of Indian Selectors MSK Prasad talking about India’s rotation policy ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, speculation has been rife over whether the Indian captain Virat Kohli too will be rested for some matches now.
Though Kohli is very much a part of the series and has been in the thick of things, he needs some rest because he has been playing a lot of cricket. Injury concerns cannot be brushed aside when it comes to the most important player in your team.
Here are five reasons why Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series.
#1 The series is almost won
Though this might sound like indulging in a bit of overconfidence, but it’s true that this series is almost won for Kohli’s men. Sri Lanka did exceptionally well to push them and almost stage a dramatic comeback in the second ODI.
They might have a few more surprises up their sleeves and they might even avoid a 5-0 whitewash of the series by winning a match. But to come back from this situation and win three back-to-back matches to clinch the series seems well-nigh impossible for Sri Lanka.
For the upcoming series after this, Kohli’s men will not find another instance where they are 2-0 up after two matches so easily. Looking ahead, it would therefore be a judicious decision for Kohli to sit out the rest of the matches.
#2 Weak opposition
If we look back at the glorious days of Sri Lankan cricket when they had the stalwarts like Aravinda de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga, there is a huge difference between that team and this. This is no longer a team that moves heaven and earth like they previously used to.
Moreover, the retirement of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara has left a gaping hole in the dressing room. This Sri Lankan team which is still in transition might be the weakest that India have played in over two decades.
If you sit back and assess the gap between the two teams on this tour, you have to admit that the current crop of Sri Lankan players are not just good enough to surprise India. Which is why Kohli should sit out a few matches as he will not get a weaker opposition to rest against.
#3 Managing the workload
There is no denying the fact that the Indian captain Virat Kohli is the most important player in the team now. With his remarkable consistency and the big runs he scores, Kohli is a class apart whose fame has reached legendary proportions in the last couple of years.
But ever since he has taken over the captaincy, the amount of workload on him has been incredible. To top that, Kohli is one of the few Indian players who plays in all three formats of the game.
Since the long Test series at home followed by the IPL, the Champions Trophy, tour to the West Indies and now the tour to Sri Lanka, Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket for the last couple of years. He does need a rest now to recharge his batteries.
This is because of a long-term injury to their captain that India can ill afford at this stage.
#4 To assess the bench strength
Of all the teams now, India perhaps have the most enviable bench strength to speak of. When a batsman of the calibre of Ajinkya Rahane cannot get into the team, you understand how hard the competition for places in the team is.
Kohli needs to sit out a few matches as a part of the rotation policy to make way for the likes of Rahane and Manish Pandey who more than deserve to get games now. Pandey has been in great form since his return and deserves to make it back to the national team again.
More importantly, there has been an unhealthy over-reliance on Kohli, the batsman and only when he is unavailable will it be possible to assess how the team copes with his absence.
#5 Some difficult series are coming up
India have two high-profile series coming up as Australia will be visiting India shortly after and then India travel to South Africa for a long tour. Though the Indians have dominated at home for some time now, facing up to Australia will be a whole new ballgame.
And the tour to South Africa is going to be difficult because it will be keenly watched to determine if India can replicate their home success abroad. South Africa has traditionally been a difficult place for India to travel to and they have not done very well over the years.
For these high-profile matches against Australia and the tour to South Africa, India will need Kohli to be fit and firing from the front. This is why Kohli badly needs some rest now more than ever to get back in the best mental space as soon as possible.