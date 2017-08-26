India vs Sri Lanka 2017: India's probable playing 11 for the third ODI

Sri Lanka came painfully close to claiming their first win of the tour in the second ODI against India earlier this week. The target for India was 231 in 47 overs. And after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up 109 runs for the first wicket, skipper Virat Kohli decided to go on an experimentation spree. He sent Lokesh Rahul at the fall of the first wicket, promoted Kedar Jadhav to number four and went down to number five himself.
However, it went horribly wrong for his team from then on as Akila Dananjaya cut through the Indian middle order with his unpickable deliveries. He scalped the wickets of KL Rahul, Jadhav and Kohli in one over, and then followed up by dismissing Hardik Pandya and Azar Patel in the remainder of his spell.
After taking seven wickets in 22 runs, the hosts made a thumping comeback into the game. It looked like the tables would finally turn in favour of Upul Tharanga and his men.
However, it was not to be.
The cool heads of MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got together to stitch a record 100-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The pair guided India to chase the target with 3 wickets remaining. Kumar, in particular, was excellent with the bat.
With the third game of the five-match series scheduled for tomorrow (August 27), Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Tharanga is unavailable for the game due to his suspension and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka might not also play due to a shoulder injury.
India, on the other hand, have a wide berth for experimentation with the playing XI. With players like Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav warming the benches, there is plenty of scope for trying different combinations.
Top order
If there is one team in international cricket that can boast of the most consistent top three, then it is India.
Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been exceptional for the team at the top of the order. The left-right combination has been so consistent that Ajinkya Rahane, who is next line for the opening slot, is sitting out in spite being the Man of the Series in West Indies a couple of months back.
There is no question of replacing the opening pair.
Kohli, arguably the best ODI batsman in the world right now, walks in at the fall of the first wicket.
Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli have already scored one half-century each in the two matches that have been played in the series. The trio will definitely bat in the same positions in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019.
The top order is thus sorted and will not undergo any changes for the upcoming game against Sri Lanka.
Middle order
The middle order is one of the primary issues that India needs to address before the World Cup. Rahul has had an impressive start to his ODI career but has not been able to keep injury-layoffs at bay.
His unavailability led Kohli to try players like Rahane and Yuvraj Singh in the position. However, Rahul is back now and you would hope that he manages to make a permanent spot for himself in the team.
The 25-year-old came out to bat just once in this series so far and was dismissed for 4 by Dananjaya in that innings. The upcoming match will be crucial for the youngster.
Rahul and MS Dhoni will take care of the middle order for the match, but Kohli might want to consider swapping their positions. Dhoni might be more effective at two-down and Rahul has it in him to adapt to and thrive in the number five position.
Manish Pandey might be tried later on in the series, if and when India win tomorrow and seal the series for good.
Lower middle order
Jadhav was promoted from number seven to number four in the last match, but could not make the opportunity count. Pandya too was unable to create an impact in India's topsy-turvy chase in the same match.
Both the right-handers have managed to chip in with the ball in the series, but have not got enough opportunities with the bat. They will look to land a few in the stands at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy tomorrow.
Jadhav will come in to bat after MS Dhoni (provided he comes in at five), while Pandya will come in at number seven.
Pandya has been shaping up to become a genuine finisher for India and skipper Kohli will look to keep him grooming him in the same spot.
Spinners
The Indian squad that was sent to England in June for the ICC Champions Trophy had three spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.
None of them played in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka this month. While Ashwin and Jadeja have been rested from the series, Yadav has not got a chance in the playing XI till now.
Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were drafted for the tour instead, and they have not disappointed in the slightest. Both have picked 4 wickets each in the two games so far and have been fairly economical, consistent as well as disciplined with the ball.
They will get another opportunity tomorrow, where they will try to carve permanent spots for themselves in the team. Yadav might get his chances in the last two games of the series.
Pacers
Jasprit Bumrah undoubtedly is India's best limited-overs bowler right now. The pacer has an uncanny ability to deliver yorkers at will and is now a death overs specialist. He is the bowler that Kohli turns to when the going gets tough and more often than not, the 23-year-old delivers.
Kumar has been disciplined with his bowling till now but has not been able to draw blood in the two games. While his sensational innings with the bat sealed India's victory in the last game, he needs to step up with the ball soon.
Kohli will persist with him and Bumrah for tomorrow's game, but if Kumar goes wicketless again, he might considering trying youngster Shardul Thakur in the remainder of the series.
Probable playing XI
Hence, the probable playing XI for the third match of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and India would be:
I. Rohit Sharma
II. Shikhar Dhawan
III. Virat Kohli (c)
IV. Lokesh Rahul
V. MS Dhoni (wk)
VI. Kedar Jadhav
VII. Hardik Pandya
VIII. Axar Patel
IX. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
X. Yuzvendra Chahal
XI. Jasprit Bumrah