India vs Sri Lanka 2017: India's probable playing 11 for first ODI

After whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series, all eyes turn to the ODIs where the No.3 ranked India hope to continue their dominance. While India have a relatively new-look side with some options for them to consider, the playing 11 for the first ODI is unlikely to see too many drastic changes.

While the emphasis from the selectors has been on fitness and the pathway towards the 2019 World Cup, the core group of players remain the same as the one that reached the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. With plenty of options for captain Virat Kohli to consider, here is a look at India's probable playing 11 for the first ODI:

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan

From being an outsider looking in towards the end of last year, Shikhar Dhawan has made the most of the opportunities that he has been presented with, across all formats. While he is creating a selection headache in the Test side with his imperious form, his place is assured in the ODI side. Even if Ajinkya Rahane finished the WI ODI series as the Man of the Series, he, unfortunately, won't have a place in the side, due to the return of Rohit Sharma and the success of Dhawan and Rohit.

Rohit Sharma

After being rested for the WI series, Rohit Sharma will be raring to go against Sri Lanka, a side against whom he has a particularly good record. Ever since being promoted to open the innings, there are few sides against whom he doesn't have a good record but against the Sri Lankan bowling attack that already looks stretched due to injuries, Rohit will be licking his lips and raring to go. With the extra responsibility of being vice-captain as well, he will be keen to show that the added pressure won't affect his batting.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli

While the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma continue to provide invaluable contributions at the top of the innings, if there is one man the team relies on, it is Virat Kohli. And just over nine years after his international debut, there have been few occasions where Kohli hasn't had the team's back.

Given his lofty standards, Kohli will probably admit that he hasn't been amongst the runs in the last couple of months and that is something he will look to correct, against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul

With the omission of Yuvraj Singh, the one big question that was to be answered is the No.4 slot. However, the decision to try out KL Rahul at the position is one that now offers the Indian side plenty of flexibility. While the Karnataka batsman has only ever opened in ODIs, considering his recent form, it is unlikely that his batting position is going to determine the runs that he scores. And it is his good form that is likely to ensure that he gets the nod ahead of the in-form Manish Pandey.

