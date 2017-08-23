India vs Sri Lanka 2017: India's probable playing 11 for the second ODI

​

It isn't exactly a nice time to be a Sri Lankan fan; bruised and battered after being thrown around in the Test series, the Lankan cricketers would have been expected to dish out a relatively better showing in coloured clothing.

Alas, Sri Lankan batting's minor hiccup turned into harakiri as they imploded to a sub-par total in the first ODI, literally thrusting the game in India's pocket. The angst turned so bad that some of the fans ambushed the team bus outside the stadium.

A radical change in the team's fortunes seems unlikely, but the competition, hopefully, will be a lot stronger in the second ODI, as the Lankans come to terms with their apathy and raise their game.

Here's what India's line-up could look like for the second ODI on Thursday:

Sri Lanka v India - 1st One Day International cricket : News Photo

After spending three Tests on the bench, Rohit Sharma returned to the team for his favourite format, but an unfortunate run-out restricted his scratchy stay to just four runs. Vice-captaincy now on his shoulders, Rohit will have to aim for more responsible knocks in the coming days.

Much like his twirled moustache, Shikhar Dhawan’s fortunes have seen an upward curve ever since he returned to the national side post the IPL. An in-form Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to displace Dhawan, whose love-affair with ICC events continued with the Champions Trophy. ‘In his zone’ at the moment, Dhawan, with a hundred in the first ODI, is off to a perfect start this series.

Middle-order

