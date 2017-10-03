India vs Australia T20Is: 5 Indians to watch out for

The much-hyped ODI series, touted as a challenging outing for a rampaging India side, turned out to a routine drill for Kohli and men, who diffused the Australian test with ease to clean up four of the five matches.

The shortest, and the more unpredictable format follows, and it is not a one-off game (like in the previous series in West Indies and Sri Lanka), but a three-match series, one that is expected to be fought with the same intensity as its 50-over counterpart.

Here are five players that Indian fans would be looking forward to:

​

#5 KL Rahul

KL Rahul did not get a chance in the ODIs against Australia More

The Bangalore-born batsman scored 196 runs his three ODIs for India. The next seven innings has seen him garner just 54 runs. Despite the much-public backing of both Virat Kohli and MSK Prasad, Rahul failed to find a spot in any of the five games against Australia, not even in the fourth game at his hometown.

For the national side, KL Rahul has looked more comfortable playing the shortest format, where he averages an impressive 50.66, and has even scored a century in.

While the top-order will be packed with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul might find a spot in the middle order, preferably after Virat Kohli at No.3.

​

#4 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav impressed with his turn and bounce More

The excitement garnered by the left-arm spin of Kuldeep Yadav was perceptible throughout the India-Australia ODIs: the turn generated on the wickets would have lit up most Indian followers' faces. Praise has been pouring in for the chinaman bowler, with Shane Warne and Brad Hogg proclaiming a bright future for the 22-year-old after his recent exploits.

In T20Is, the presence of an aggressive spinner like Kuldeep can really bring an X-factor to a bowling line-up. With his testing lines and perplexing trajectories, he can get some quick wickets in the middle overs. Under Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep has managed some eye-catching performances, and could be part of a three-pronged spin for the T20Is attack if Kohli decides so.

​

#3 Axar Patel

Axar Patel is a much improved bowler from his early international days More

Read More