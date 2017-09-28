India vs Australia, 4th ODI, Who said What: World reacts to Australia's first win

​

The Australian cricket team achieved their first win of the ODI series as they defeated the Men in Blue by 21 runs in the 4th ODI held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 335 for victory, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane got India off to the best possible start with a 106 run opening partnership with both of them scoring half centuries.

Rahane was dismissed soon after his half-century and soon after that, a mix-up between Virat Kohli and Rohit led to the latter's dismissal. Kohli himself was dismissed a couple of overs after that which left India in a spot of bother. Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, and Manish Pandey led the revival with a few worthy contributions.

However, some brilliant death bowling by the Kangaroos led to India's demise.

Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name and he was well backed up by Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Earlier in the day, Australia scored their highest total of the ODI series with David Warner and Aaron Finch putting on a record opening partnership of 230. Unfortunately, yet another crumble led to the Kangaroos falling short of the 350 run mark.

Umesh Yadav, who made his comeback after a lengthy absence picked up four wickets while giving away a lot of runs as well.

Kedar Jadhav chipped in with one wicket as well, breaking the opening partnership between Warner and Finch.

Here is how the players reacted to the match:

Virat Kohli:

Honestly, at the 30 over mark, they were going strong. I thought if we restricted them under 350, it would be a great effort, and we did do that. We were optimistic about our chances. That can happen. People have off days. Umesh and Shami bowled well. Spinners won't have good days always. Australia were really good today. They pulled things back nicely. We didn't play so bad, but they were better on the day. The only respite for the fast bowlers was taking the pace off. It looked worse than it played. It played very well, surprised all of us.

Steve Smith:

Nice to be on this side. Nice to get a win in. Warner and Finch were spectacular. Set us up to get 330. We lost a few wickets again. Handscomb was very good at the end. Nice little cameo to get us to 330. Nice to defend and get a win. We were probably a bit too wide with the new ball. Bowlers were a little bit off throughout but pulled things back. Nice to sit up there and watch Warner do his thing. His ODI form in the last two years has been unbelievable.

David Warner (Man of the match)

It feels fantastic. Put a big smile on our face getting this win tonight. To come out here and play the ODI format in India, on wickets I'm quite used to, is fantastic. We set out from the front to be as assertive as we could. Winning gains you some momentum. The way the guys played with the bat was fantastic. Good to see guys execute their skills they've been honing in the nets.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the match:

Finally a good battle between the teams. #INDvAUS — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) September 28, 2017

worst use of a review. It was clearly pitching outside leg stump. #INDvsAUS — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) September 28, 2017

Run outs cause collapses #indiavaustralia ! Brilliant from the skipper Smith — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2017

