India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Hits and Misses

The Indian Cricket team showed some sign of weakness in the 4th ODI of the five-match series against Australia and Steve Smith and Co. finally showed up to the party, albeit a bit late with India already taking a series win.
The Kangaroos were back to their fighting best, back to being the side that hates to lose more than it loves to win. They attacked upfront and did not dial down the intensity for the entire game.
India, on the other hand, rested their frontline bowlers for the match. Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Axar Patel were selected in place of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav. It is safe to say that the trio was missed in the first innings of the match, especially when the Australian openers were hitting the ball all over the park.
Here are the hits and misses from the match:
#1 Hit: David Warner
The swashbuckling left-hander that we are so accustomed to seeing in the IPL finally made presence felt in the series yesterday. He attacked from the word go, made the Indian bowlers juvenile and hit a plethora of shots all over the park.
It was a historic moment for him too. The man was playing his 100th ODI for Australia and he certainly made it count with a sensational knock at the top of the order.
He hit four sixes in his innings of 124 off 119 balls, and the last one of the lot was hit with such power and timing that it hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
#2 Miss: Steve Smith
It is safe to say that in spite of the two fifties the Australian skipper has scored so far in this series, he hasn't been as consistent as he was in the Test series against India earlier this year.
The 28-year-old adjusted himself at two-down yesterday to make way for Travis Head to come in and spank a few into the spectators after the mindblowing start from the Australian openers.
Smith could not shine in the new position and could manage just 3 from 5 deliveries before falling to the pace of Yadav in the 38th over of the match.
#4 Hit: Indian opening pair
A hit from the 3rd ODI has made its way to the list yet again and that, more than anything else, is a testament to its consistency.
Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane gave India a flying start, and set the stage for the likes of Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Hardik Pandya to arrive later in the innings and belt the ball to all parts of the ground.
While Sharma took the attack to the opposition, Rahane rotated the strike and complemented Sharma beautifully through the 106-run partnership.
Rahane was caught in the deep while trying to go for a big one and Sharma, who was looking extremely dangerous on the day, was unfortunately run out a few overs later.
#4 Miss: Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper has a penchant for tough and tight chases. He has proved himself time and again in testing conditions and has taken his team to victory from losing positions more often than not.
However, the Indian skipper had a nightmarish time in the middle yesterday.
With Rahane returning to the pavilion at the scoreboard reading 106-1, the foundation was laid for a Kohli-special to take place at the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
However, it was not to be. The right-handed batsman not only got out for a cheap score of 28 but was also responsible for running Sharma out in the 23rd over of the innings. It was a particularly harsh blow as Sharma was looking set for a big one and it looked to be the one to take India home yesterday.
#5 Hit: Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav's role in the team isn't clearly defined, but the man from Pune made the most out of his spot in the playing XI yesterday.
He came in to bat at the score of 147-3, right after his captain nicked one onto his stumps. Jadhav showed immense maturity and confidence to score 67 off 69 deliveries and to stitch a nearly match-winning partnership with Pandya.
The duo put on 78 runs for the 4th wicket before Pandya was taken out of the equation by Adam Zampa.
#4 Miss: MS Dhoni
It rarely so happens that the former Indian captain's name comes under the failure stories, more so after an Indian chasing effort.
However, one cannot blame Dhoni entirely this time around, as by the time the right-hander came in to bat, India were already in a very tight situation. He walked out to the middle when his team required 49 off 26 deliveries.
It is not an ideal situation, but one might expect perhaps only Dhoni to make something of. However, the right-handed batsman could not do what he usually does, and perished almost immediately thereafter.