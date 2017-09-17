India vs Australia 2017: Washington Sundar rolls his arms over in the India nets

​

Washington Sundar bowling his off-breaks More

What’s the story?

At the tender age of 17 years, Washington Sundar has impressed one and all with his skills and temperament. The cricketer from Tamil Nadu has also shown the art of absorbing pressure during crunch moments of a game.

Recently, the potential from Tamil Nadu was seen bowling a few overs to the Indian batsmen in the nets at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. There were quite a few local talents, who were given the opportunity to roll their arm over in the nets and Sundar was the newest addition to the list of net bowlers.

In case you didn’t know…

Washington Sundar was a part of the Indian Board President’s XI team in the warm-up match against Australia. He came lower down the order and scored 11 runs from 13 balls.

With the ball, he took the prized wickets of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell and returned with impressive figures of 8-1-23-2. With an economy of 2.87, he was the Board President’s XI’s most economical bowler in the contest.

Going in depth

Washington Sundar has recently been in a rich vein of form, performing with both bat and ball. He was an integral element of the Albert Tuti Patriots side that played the finals of the 2017 Tamil Nadu Premier League.

With 459 runs in 9 games, Sundar was the tournament’s top run-scorer. He also picked up 15 wickets in the event and turned out to be the league’s second highest wicket-taker after R Sai Kishore's tally of 17 wickets in 10 matches.

He was also a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants team in this year’s Indian Premier League. Though he hardly got opportunities to display his batting skills in the event, he bowled beautifully with the new ball and was able to put a lid on the scoring.

What’s next?

With loads of talent on his shoulders and with age on his side, Washington Sundar is speculated to have a bright future in the offing.

Author’s Take

Cricket is a celebrated sport in India and many budding cricketers aspire to become recognized figures and play for the national team. Amidst a pool of budding cricketers, it’s not easy to stand out and one has to perform consistently.

Washington Sundar has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and quite rightly has come to the limelight on the back of some brilliant performances. Going forward, he can be a handy prospect for Indian cricket as a genuine all-rounder.

