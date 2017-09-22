India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli involved in exchange of words with Aussie cricketers

​

Virat Kohli was seen exchanging words with Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis

India vs Australia series is always entertaining to watch for the fans as it not only brings out the best from all the players but it will most certainly have words exchanged between the cricketers of both the countries. Things spiced up when the Aussies toured India earlier this year and one would have expected that to continue in the ongoing ODI series as well.

As expected, exchange of words did take place in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens as Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen having a heated conversation with Aussie wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the first innings. A part of the conversation between Wade and Kohli was heard on the stump mic.

“I might have a cry like you. I might go to the dressing rooms and have a good cry like you. Everyone has to feel sorry for you,” Wade said as he walked past the Indian skipper during the change of overs.

Kohli, who is known for backing out of these things on the field, gave it back and was seen replying to Wade. Unfortunately, Kohli's words could not be heard because he was with his partner Kedar Jadhav in the middle of the pitch.

During the first innings of the second ODI, the Aussie cricketers succumbed to the heat and humidity in Kolkata and most of the players were seen having ice packs to cool themselves down. One of the most affected players was wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as he threw up on a couple of instances and was toiling hard to maintain his concentration.

In the 33rd over, Jadhav was beaten by a Stoinis delivery and Matthew Wade failed to collect and return the ball. Instead, he hung his head down and was disappointed with himself for not collecting it cleanly.

In the meantime, Kohli smartly called Jadhav and took a single before Wade could throw the ball, much to the amusement of the bowler and the keeper. There was no way that Kohli breached the sportsmanship (as the Aussie cricketers were claiming) as the Indian batsmen were well within the laws to take a run as the wicketkeeper failed to collect the ball and the ball was not called dead.

The exchange of words continued when the Aussies were batting as Kohli, who was fielding at first slip when Wade played himself down, gave the Australian a wry-smile and appeared to have said a word or two as Wade walked back with his head hung.

India eventually won the match by 50 runs, thanks to a gritty 92 from Virat Kohli and some brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who took a hat-trick.

The third match of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (24 September).

