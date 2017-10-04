India vs Australia 2017: Rating the India cricketers after ODI series

​

Another dominant display in the ODIs saw Virat Kohli's India not only defeat Australia 4-1 but also claim the No.1 ranking in the format. For the first India now hold the No.1 ranking in both ODIs and Tests and although their nine-game winning streak in ODIs came to an end in the series, it is still their most impressive run in the format.

With rotation high on priority in the Indian set-up, the series saw several players get a chance in their preferred roles. Here's how each cricketer fared after the ODI series:

Openers

Rohit Sharma - 9/10

It is no secret that Rohit Sharma loves playing against Australia. This series was just another example of just that as he finished the ODI series as the leading run-getter. The newly-appointed Indian vice-captain finished with 296 runs in five innings, which included a century and two half-centuries.

An integral part of India winning the series 4-1, his impressive performances also saw him break the world record for most international sixes against Australia and only Shahid Afridi now has more sixes against a single opponent in ODIs. All of that meant that he climbed up to fifth spot in the ODI batsmen rankings and is currently on a career-best 790 rating points.

Ajinkya Rahane - 8/10

Barring the failure in the first ODI at Chennai, Ajinkya Rahane once again strengthened his ODI centuries and ensured that he is the first-choice back-up ODI opener. Four consecutive fifty-plus scores helped him finish behind only Rohit in terms of most runs for India in the ODI series.

While he was unable to convert any of the fifties into centuries, three consecutive century partnerships with Rohit Sharma helped India get off to the perfect start. Despite his incredible consistency that has seen him register 50+ scores in eight of the last 11 ODIs, he was unlucky to not be picked for the T20I squad.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli - 7/10

For the first time since the 2015 ODI series against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli finished a bilateral ODI series without a century. After a duck in Chennai, the Indian captain fell agonisingly short of his 31st ODI century at Kolkata. In the three games following that, he got starts in all of them while never really kicking on and getting a fifty.

Considering his incredibly lofty standards, he will be disappointed with the fact that he didn't even cross 200 runs in a five-match ODI series that saw him average just over 35.

