India vs Australia 2017: Peter Handscomb called in as cover for injured Aaron Finch

​

What’s the story?

The ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin in a fortnight and both the teams have been training hard to put in a shift on the field. However, Australia have had to reshuffle the group after Aaron Finch developed a calf injury.

Right-handed batsman Peter Handscomb has been roped in as a replacement for the injured batsman from Victoria for the 'first few ODI matches'. In an interaction with the media, Bupa Support Team physiotherapist, Alex Kountouris gave an update on Finch’s injury.

"Aaron re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday. He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence, he will not be available for the first few one-day matches here in India", he said

However, Kountouris also quoted that Finch can stay with the team for the series. "He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines," the physiotherapist added.

​

In case you didn’t know…

Peter Handscomb had shown a tremendous level of maturity and calmness in Australia’s recent tour of Bangladesh. With 146 runs in four innings, Handscomb was Australia’s second highest run-scorer in the series.

On slow and low wickets, Handscomb displayed an urge to grind hard and not throw his wicket away. Deservingly enough, he has been rewarded with a place in Australia’s One Day International team now.

​

The heart of the matter

Finch’s injury triggered during the training session prior to the warm up clash against Board President's XI, as a result of which, he was rested for the practice match. He suffered the same injury while playing for Surrey in the English domestic season as well.

Travis Head and Hilton Cartwright were speculated to make the squad. However, Handscomb got the nod ahead of them on the back of some gutsy performances on slow and low sub-continent wickets.

​

What’s next?

Australia and India lock horns in the first One Day International at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 17th September.

​

Author’s Take

An opener is an integral part of a batting setup and more importantly, they are experienced in playing the new ball. Ever since his debut, Finch has been consistent as an opening batsman and has piled on big scores for Australia.

While he is set to miss the first-half of the series, Australia will be hoping that his injury isn’t grave enough to keep him out of the entire tour.

​