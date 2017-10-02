India vs Australia 2017 ODI series, Individual Toppers: Most runs, wickets and boundaries

India made light work of the visiting Australian team in the five-match ODI series and came out 4-1 victors on the back of all-round performances from the team. While Hardik Pandya stole the show with both the bat and the ball, Rohit Sharma was unstoppable at the top of the order and didn't let Virat Kohli's faltering form affect the results. Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ensured that the wrist-spinning duo stays in the thick of things as far as India's limited-overs squad is concerned.
For Australia, there weren't many positives, however, the return in form of Aaron Finch and David Warner right before the T20 series is reassuring. There fast bowling duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson were among the wickets as well but couldn't see their team through.
Here, we'll be focusing on individual toppers from the series in departments like runs scored, boundaries hit, strike rate and average (batsmen), wickets-taken and economy rate.
Most Wickets
More often than not, a series in the subcontinent is expected to be dominated by the spinners. However, in this case, the top two spots in the wicket-takers chart is occupied by two Australian quicks in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.
Indian wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal picked seven and six wickets respectively while man of the series Pandya bagged six as well having played a match more than the aforementioned spinners.
Best economy-rate
Unlike in 2013 when the seven-match ODI series between these two teams saw nine 300+ scores, India and Australia managed to cross the 300-run mark only twice together. Naturally, the strike-rate of bowlers which is usually on the higher side in the subcontinent saw a considerable dip.
Among the bowlers who played at least three of the matches and bowled 20 overs or more in the series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the cheapest with an economy rate of 4.47. Closely following him is Pat Cummins, who gave away runs at 4.68 per over. While Coulter-Nile was the third most economical bowler, Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were fourth and fifth on the list of best economy rates.
Most Runs
In a series dominated by the opening batsmen of both the sides, Rohit Sharma took home the spoils of being the highest run-getter. The Mumbai batsmen added 296 runs in five innings and recorded a century and two half-centuries as well.
The Indian opener is followed by Finch, who played only three of the five matches, and Warner on the list respectively. Both the Australian openers slammed a century and half-century each. Rahane (four half-centuries) completes the list of openers occupying the top spots as the fourth highest run-getter.
Pandya, ahead of the likes of Kohli, Steve Smith, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, takes the fifth spot.
Best strike-rate
Among the players who scored at least 100 runs in the five-match series, Pandya tops the list of best strike-rates with almost 109 runs every 100 deliveries. Rohit Sharma, yet again, finds himself in the upper echelons of a batting-specific list with a strike rate of 104.
The other three batsmen scored their runs at rates less than run-a-ball, including Dhoni who sneaks in at fifth after having scored exactly 100 runs in four innings.
Best Average
Among the players who scored more than 100 runs, Finch had the best average in the series of 83.33. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis had the second-best average as he walked back not out thrice out of the innings.
Expected names in Rohit Sharma, Pandya and Warner occupy the rest of the spots.
Most combined 4s and 6s hit
The fact that Finch played only three of the matches and still managed to equal Rohit Sharma's tally of boundaries shows the kind of form he's in. The Indian opener occupies the top spot only because he sent six more deliveries than Finch into the stands.
Pandya, whose six-hitting ability has been on show for quite some time now, smashed 12 maximums, only two less than Sharma. Rahane, like always, put on a show with his level-headed batting and hit the most number of fours - 29 but only a solitary six.