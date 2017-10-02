India vs Australia 2017 ODI series, Individual Toppers: Most runs, wickets and boundaries

​

India made light work of the visiting Australian team in the five-match ODI series and came out 4-1 victors on the back of all-round performances from the team. While Hardik Pandya stole the show with both the bat and the ball, Rohit Sharma was unstoppable at the top of the order and didn't let Virat Kohli's faltering form affect the results. Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ensured that the wrist-spinning duo stays in the thick of things as far as India's limited-overs squad is concerned.

For Australia, there weren't many positives, however, the return in form of Aaron Finch and David Warner right before the T20 series is reassuring. There fast bowling duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson were among the wickets as well but couldn't see their team through.

Here, we'll be focusing on individual toppers from the series in departments like runs scored, boundaries hit, strike rate and average (batsmen), wickets-taken and economy rate.

Most Wickets

More often than not, a series in the subcontinent is expected to be dominated by the spinners. However, in this case, the top two spots in the wicket-takers chart is occupied by two Australian quicks in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Indian wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal picked seven and six wickets respectively while man of the series Pandya bagged six as well having played a match more than the aforementioned spinners.

