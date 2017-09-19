India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for second ODI

​

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy More

After winning the first ODI by 26 runs (via DLS method), the Indian team will look to consolidate their lead by winning the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and go 2-0 up against the Australians.

The Men in Blue started off on a disastrous note as they were reduced to 11/3 inside the first ten overs before the middle order batsmen pulled things back on track and took the team to a decent position as they set the Aussies a target of 282.

Thanks to a brief rain delay, the Aussie target was revised and Steve Smith and co. needed 164 runs to win in 21 overs, their best chance of chasing down the target. But, the Indian bowlers had other ideas as they bowled brilliantly throughout and restricted the opposition for 137 in 21 overs.

Though the Indian players, barring the top order, played brilliantly in the match, it will be interesting to see the Indian XI that will take the field in the second ODI.

Let us take a look at the probable Indian playing XI for the second ODI that takes place on September 21.

Openers

Australia v India - Game 2 More

​

With the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian team is missing someone who can be the perfect partner for Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Ajinkya Rahane has been a liability in this format and in spite of scoring a lot of runs in West Indies, he doesn't look convincing to cement his place in the format.

In place of Rahane, the team management should give a chance to KL Rahul to express himself at the top order instead of using him as an option in the middle order.

Rohit, who had a decent outing in the first ODI, got out trying to hit a pull shot and ended up getting caught at deep square-leg. He will be itching to get back among runs at his favourite venue and against his favourite opposition.

​

Middle order

Australia v India - Game 5 More

Read More