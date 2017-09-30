India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for fifth ODI

​

Australia salvaged some pride in Bengaluru, winning the fourth ODI by 21 runs and they will now look to build on that momentum by putting in another solid performance. For India, who do not have a lot to play for given their nine-game winning streak was broken last match, it is a game they could do without.

With the T20I series scheduled to take place soon after the culmination of the ODIs, India may look to experiment with their line-up and give their regular stars the opportunity to cool off and watch the action from the dug-out. However, that is unlikely, with skipper Virat Kohli still looking to zone in on a settled playing XI.

The last time the two sides met at Nagpur, India pulled off a miraculous run-chase, and here is a look at the players who will take the field tomorrow in an attempt to help India recreate history.

Rohit Sharma was back to his best in the Bangalore ODI, sending scorching sixes over the boundary ropes at will until Virat Kohli decided he had had enough, eventually running the opener out.

Rohit has amassed 171 runs in this series already at a whopping 97 strike rate, and without any pressure on his shoulders in a dead rubber, the Mumbai Indians skipper will really be itching to play his shots and get India off to a flying start.

Ajinkya Rahane is India's leading run-scorer in this series and looks intent to cement his spot in the side, ahead of Shikhar Dhawan who will be watching Rahane's performances anxiously. Rahane was criticised for his strike rate in the previous game - he scored at a rate of 80, leaving India with too much to do at the end - but he has complimented Rohit really well at the top. One more decent knock and the selectors will be reluctant to leave him out in favour of Dhawan in the future.

India's skipper has had a rather disappointing series More

Virat Kohli had had a quiet series by his standards, averaging just 35 across four matches. He has gotten starts in two games but subsequently thrown his wicket away. He will be looking to finish the series on a high and get some confidence ahead of the T20I series. While his batting has disappointed, his aggressive body language and smart captaincy have paid rich dividends for Team India.

Manish Pandey was expected to stake his claim for the No.4 spot in this series, but surprisingly, his two biggest contributions have come lower down the order - at No.6. With Hardik Pandya's promotion to 4 proving to be a masterstroke, Pandey's only hope of finding a place in the side will be if he can hone his art as a finisher.

