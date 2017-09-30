India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for fifth ODI

Australia salvaged some pride in Bengaluru, winning the fourth ODI by 21 runs and they will now look to build on that momentum by putting in another solid performance. For India, who do not have a lot to play for given their nine-game winning streak was broken last match, it is a game they could do without.
With the T20I series scheduled to take place soon after the culmination of the ODIs, India may look to experiment with their line-up and give their regular stars the opportunity to cool off and watch the action from the dug-out. However, that is unlikely, with skipper Virat Kohli still looking to zone in on a settled playing XI.
The last time the two sides met at Nagpur, India pulled off a miraculous run-chase, and here is a look at the players who will take the field tomorrow in an attempt to help India recreate history.
Rohit Sharma was back to his best in the Bangalore ODI, sending scorching sixes over the boundary ropes at will until Virat Kohli decided he had had enough, eventually running the opener out.
Rohit has amassed 171 runs in this series already at a whopping 97 strike rate, and without any pressure on his shoulders in a dead rubber, the Mumbai Indians skipper will really be itching to play his shots and get India off to a flying start.
Ajinkya Rahane is India's leading run-scorer in this series and looks intent to cement his spot in the side, ahead of Shikhar Dhawan who will be watching Rahane's performances anxiously. Rahane was criticised for his strike rate in the previous game - he scored at a rate of 80, leaving India with too much to do at the end - but he has complimented Rohit really well at the top. One more decent knock and the selectors will be reluctant to leave him out in favour of Dhawan in the future.
Virat Kohli had had a quiet series by his standards, averaging just 35 across four matches. He has gotten starts in two games but subsequently thrown his wicket away. He will be looking to finish the series on a high and get some confidence ahead of the T20I series. While his batting has disappointed, his aggressive body language and smart captaincy have paid rich dividends for Team India.
Manish Pandey was expected to stake his claim for the No.4 spot in this series, but surprisingly, his two biggest contributions have come lower down the order - at No.6. With Hardik Pandya's promotion to 4 proving to be a masterstroke, Pandey's only hope of finding a place in the side will be if he can hone his art as a finisher.
Kedar Jadhav, like Rahane, was made the scapegoat for India's defeat in the fourth ODI, as he failed to inject any sort of momentum into the Indian innings. Whilst his spot looks safe for now, he needs to start contributing more often if he is to remain in the team's long-term plans. His off-spin has not been used much in the series - he only bowled in the Bangalore ODI where he picked up the wicket of David Warner - and if he cannot contribute with the bat, he needs to make sure he does with the ball as his fielding is a liability.
Hardik Pandya has well and truly arrived. The all-rounder is the leading run-scorer in the series, having amassed 222 runs from four matches at an average of 55.50 and astounding strike rate of 108. Pandya has also provided vital breakthroughs with the ball for his side in almost all the games, including those of Steve Smith, Travis Head and David Warner albeit in different games. Pandya is considered a finisher but his promotion to No.4 has proved fruitful as well and Team India are in quite a dilemma with regards to where to use him.
MS Dhoni scored a scintillating 79 in the opening game, but has since failed to string together any runs at all. With Pandya's performances at No. 4 and Pandey's useful cameos lower down the order, Dhoni found himself batting at 7 in the last couple of games, where familiar problems resurfaced. He does not have the ability to finish games off anymore and hence needs to be sent in up the order where he can build an innings and lay a foundation for the likes of Pandya and Jadhav to explode later on.
Axar Patel will, in all likelihood, be persisted with despite a fairly average performance in the fourth ODI. Axar struggled for control and was easily taken apart by the Australian batsmen. The left-arm spinner offie is not a great turner of the ball and hence has to be extremely accurate and economical to help pile the pressure on the batsmen.
Aside from that, he is also a useful lower order batsman and can contribute with few quick-fire runs if needed. Axar's spot in the side has come under the scanner following the performances of Kuldeep and Chahal and hence he needs a fairly decent outing to get back in contention.
Kuldeep Yadav could return to the side at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal who struggled in game four after impressive performances in the matches that preceded it. Kuldeep became only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in ODIs when he achieved the feat in the second ODI. A left-arm chinaman, Kuldeep is a tricky customer to pick up and will be key to India's chances of restricting the explosive Aussie middle order that contains the likes of Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell.
Mohammed Shami returned in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fourth ODI and had a day to forget. He was carted around by David Warner and Aaron Finch early, ending up conceding 62 runs without picking a wicket. India are unlikely to recall Bhuvneshwar for a dead rubber keeping in mind the T20I series that lies ahead, hence Shami will get a chance to redeem himself when he takes the field tomorrow at Nagpur.
Umesh Yadav too made his ODI return in the previous game, and while he went for quite a few, he managed to pick up four of the five wickets that well - those of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Peter Handscomb. Umesh is unlikely to feature in the T20I series with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of him in the pecking order and hence this would his final opportunity to stake his claim.