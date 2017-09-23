India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for third ODI

​

Much like a soft rasgulla melting in the mouth, the Australian side, stunned both by the sweltering heat in Kolkata and the potency of India’s bowling attack, crumbled to their second consecutive loss in the series. Approaching halfway stage already, the series is tilted on one side, but there's a third angle to the story: as the sides reached Indore, the showers from Chennai and Kolkata followed them.

India has played four ODIs and a Test at Indore, and have won all five of them. Here is a possible India XI that might help the team notch up their sixth win here:

Rohit Sharma hasn’t got going in the series yet, but his low scores in the first two games can’t be branded as a loss of form yet: he scored two back-to-back hundreds in just the previous series in Lanka. Playing with a changed partner and with a vice-captain tag next to his name, the pressure might be a little more than usual on Rohit, although his track record suggests that a big knock isn’t far away.

His partner, Ajinkya Rahane, is living a life of ODI uncertainty: he has done enough to cement his spot, but it’ll all vanish in a puff of dust once Shikhar Dhawan reappears. He started with a flurry of boundaries in the last match, and looked in fine nick during his 55. Another big knock, and he won’t be easy to be pushed off the team bus.

