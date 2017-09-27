India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for fourth ODI

​

India have been utterly dominant in the ODI series so far

Like taking candy from a kid during lunch break, India have sealed the ODI series against Australia with minimal fuss. They haven't had to exert themselves too much or come back from really tricky situations yet they have managed to extend their winning streak in ODIs to nine and the visitors' losing streak in away ODIs to 11.

The fourth ODI in Bangalore will represent the ideal setting to try out some new combinations, with the series already in the bag. As the No.1 ranked ODI team in the world, the hosts might want to use the opportunity to test their bench strength, especially with 19 more international matches in the next four months.

Here is a possible India XI that might help the team extend their ODI winning run to 10:

Openers

Rahane now has six fifty-plus scores in his last nine ODIs

​

One player who has made the most of the opportunities that has been given to him in the last few months is Ajinkya Rahane. The decision to rest Rohit Sharma gave him the chance to open against West Indies and he made full use of that by scoring a century and three fifties in five matches. Against Australia as well, Shikhar Dhawan's unavailability has led to Rahane opening alongside Rohit and he has back-to-back fifties and will be looking to finish the series on a high and cement his place in the squad.

With the series already in the bag, India might just want to use the opportunity to try something different. And one amongst them would be to give Rohit Sharma the captaincy and see how he fares against the visitors. Having got back to form with his half-century in the previous match and considering his incredible record against Australia, this might be the ideal opportunity to test his captaincy skills for the national side.

​

​

Middle-order

KL Rahul might get his chance after a disappointing outing against Sri Lanka

