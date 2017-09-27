India vs Australia 2017: India's predicted playing XI for fourth ODI

Like taking candy from a kid during lunch break, India have sealed the ODI series against Australia with minimal fuss. They haven't had to exert themselves too much or come back from really tricky situations yet they have managed to extend their winning streak in ODIs to nine and the visitors' losing streak in away ODIs to 11.
The fourth ODI in Bangalore will represent the ideal setting to try out some new combinations, with the series already in the bag. As the No.1 ranked ODI team in the world, the hosts might want to use the opportunity to test their bench strength, especially with 19 more international matches in the next four months.
Here is a possible India XI that might help the team extend their ODI winning run to 10:
Openers
One player who has made the most of the opportunities that has been given to him in the last few months is Ajinkya Rahane. The decision to rest Rohit Sharma gave him the chance to open against West Indies and he made full use of that by scoring a century and three fifties in five matches. Against Australia as well, Shikhar Dhawan's unavailability has led to Rahane opening alongside Rohit and he has back-to-back fifties and will be looking to finish the series on a high and cement his place in the squad.
With the series already in the bag, India might just want to use the opportunity to try something different. And one amongst them would be to give Rohit Sharma the captaincy and see how he fares against the visitors. Having got back to form with his half-century in the previous match and considering his incredible record against Australia, this might be the ideal opportunity to test his captaincy skills for the national side.
Middle-order
With a long home season and three massive away tours next year, now might be the perfect time to give Virat Kohli some rest, especially with the series already in the bag. KL Rahul has already taken his place once at No.3 in the last series and might not be a bad idea to give him another chance. With the selectors keen on finding the right combination, this would be a step in that direction.
After two unbeaten fifties against Sri Lanka in three matches, Manish Pandey would have been looking to continue that against Australia. But after failing in the first two matches, he saw India over the line in the third ODI and is quickly beginning to establish himself as the No.4 in the current side.
While there has been plenty of chopping and changing in the Indian batting line-up, one constant has been MS Dhoni. Whether it is a crisis that needs to be averted or the finishing touches that need to be applied, the wicketkeeper has been the man for the job. Expect that to continue for a while yet as he continues to surprise everyone by getting better.
All-rounders
There have been many positives for India from the ongoing series against Australia but Kedar Jadhav hasn't been one amongst them. And that is something that the dimunitive all-rounder will be looking to correct in the last couple of matches. While he hasn't got too many opportunities with the ball, he has failed to get going with the bat and with his place in jeopardy, now might be the perfect time to pull something out of the bag.
Hardik Pandya has quickly risen from an impressive prospect for the future to an integral part of India's set-up. Especially in limited-overs, the all-rounder from Baroda gives India the flexibility that they have been lacking for a long time. So far in the series, he has shown that not only can he finish an innings and see his side home but also play the long game and pick up crucial wickets with the ball as well.
Spinners
The biggest positive for India from the ongoing series has been the performance of the two wrist spinners. While India aren't always known for keeping up with the trend, by picking a leg spinner and a chinaman, they have ensured that they stay ahead of the curve. Kuldeep Yadav, in particular, has been thoroughly impressive as the batsmen haven't always been able to pick him. Not only has he picked up wickets, but it has been big wickets at crucial times as well.
One of the unfortunate side-affects of being a leg spinner is the amount of runs that you sometimes go for. And though Yuzvendra Chahal is known for being economical, he certainly hasn't been able to do that in this series. But what he has done, is pick up wickets, especially that of the dangerous Maxwell in all three matches so far. And that might just be enough to ensure that he keeps his place ahead of Axar Patel for the fourth ODI.
Seamers
Arguably one of India's biggest positives from the ongoing series is their impressive performance at the death. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been incredibly effective at ensuring that the opponents don't get away. But with the series in the bag, they might just be rested for the upcoming tours. One man who looks set to take over in that case is Mohammed Shami, who will be raring to prove himself once again and show that he deserves a spot in the ODI side.
Considering the fact that Kohli mentioned that India will be looking to give the other players in the squad a chance, Umesh Yadav might finally get his. While the fast bowler has been incredibly consistent over the past couple of years, such is the strength of the current Indian limited-overs seam bowling line-up that he has struggled to get a consistent run in the side. A good performance might just ensure his place in the squad for the next series, if not in the starting XI.