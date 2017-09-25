India vs Australia 2017: Harbhajan Singh berates Australian batting

What's the story?

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh does not believe in mincing his words while taking potshots at people and he has stayed true to himself when he ridiculed the Australian batting line up for their lacklustre performance against India.

Replying to a tweet by former Australian captain, Michael Clarke, Harbhajan said that the current crop of Australian batting does not have the mettle and when compared to the several of the former Australian teams, this side looks very much out of its depth.

The details

More

Harbhajan also asked the former captain to consider coming out of retirement to address the issue, as the era of producing top batsmen is over in Australian cricket.

The Australians have suffered a miserable run in away One Day Internationals as now they have lost 11 of their last 13 matches, a record which might only get worse in this current series.

Captain Steve Smith accepted the fact that his team is not driving home the advantageous positions they are getting into and at the end of the day this is coming back to bite them hard. are after.

In case you didn't know...

Australia lost the 3rd ODI against India at the Holkar Stadium and in the process have also surrendered the 5-match series.

Australia were in the driver's seat for the best part of 37 overs, when the score read 227 for 1, but then things went haywire for the visitors and frequent wickets and some rash shots meant that they could only get to 293 in the 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hardik Pandya scored hald centuries and India sauntered to a match and a series win.

What's next?

Australia have lost their series, but they would love to get out of this losing rut which they got themselves into when they will take on the hosts in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on September 28.

Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the series with an injury and this could complicate things for the Australian management.

Author's take

Although, Harbhajan's tweet is more like a tongue-in-cheek comment, it reflects the woes of the Australian side, which cannot find a winning combination and thisd is is reflecting in their on-field performances, which is tepid to say the least.

