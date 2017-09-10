India vs Australia 2017: Five talking points from India's side for first three ODIs

​

Karthik should have been picked in the side as a backup 'keeper More

​

The Indian team for the first three ODIs against Australia, starting in Chennai on the 17th of September, was picked on Sunday.

After a successful tour of Sri Lanka, most of the players picked themselves, however, there were a few things to ponder.

#5 Should a backup wicket-keeper have been picked?

MS Dhoni perhaps had his best series in the last few years, against Sri Lanka. He made 162 runs in the 5 matches that he played, essaying a significant role in 2 out of the 5 games.

His work behind the stumps was excellent as always.

However, it would not have been a bad idea for the selectors to pick Dinesh Karthik, keeping in mind his excellent performances in the domestic limited-overs competitions at the beginning of the year for Tamil Nadu.

Add to that, he could be the backup 'keeper, just in case Dhoni suffered an injury of any sort.

It can be assumed now that, like against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul would be the man to take the gloves should calamity strike, but it might have been a better option to have a specialist like Karthik in the fold.

​

​

#4 The fast bowling conundrum and the solution to it

India have a problem of plenty More

​

Ask any die-hard Indian cricket supporter and he will tell you that the current phase of Indian cricket is the best ever, as far as fast bowling is concerned.

There has never been a time when India have been able to boast of possessing so many able quicks as they do now.

However, with the recall of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for the first three ODIs, that could create a battle for spots in the playing XI.

Jasprit Bumrah, for his superb ability to get wickets at various stages of the innings, looks certain to play as does Hardik Pandya.

It, then, becomes a three-way tussle between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yadav and Shami to complete the trio that would take the field.

Bhuvneshwar was the 3rd highest wicket-taker for his side in the series against Sri Lanka, but Yadav and Shami, both provide the option of the additional yard of pace with the ball.

Who Kohli picks to partner Bumrah will be interesting to see.

​

​

#3 Have we seen the last of Yuvraj Singh in limited-overs cricket?

Is it the end of the road? More

Read More