India vs Australia 2017: Five players who should feature in the final two ODIs if India take a 3-0 lead

Pant has already represented India in T20s

India carried on from where they had left off against Sri Lanka, annihilating the visiting Australians in the first ODI at Chennai, by 26 runs.

The Indian side look in good nick and should, in all likelihood, end up claiming the next two ODIs as well. If they do that, they would look to rest a few players going into the final couple of matches.

Here's looking at five players who should be given a chance in the final two games of the series.

#5 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has already featured for India in T20s and it is only a matter of time before he makes the cut in ODIs as well. Pant can be equally devastating at the top and lower down the order and can be used as a floater in the Indian set-up.

Pant struggled in the latter stages of IPL 2017 after a sensational start, and failed to get going on the recent India 'A' tour as well. However, he is still one of the brightest young talents in India and could very well become one of their greatest ever players, in the future.

Additionally, the 19-year-old, if used as an opener, could form a potent left-right combination at the top along with Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane.

#4 Krunal Pandya

Pandya was sensational for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

It is astonishing that Krunal Pandya has not yet made his bow in international cricket, taking into account his performances for Mumbai Indians in the past two IPL seasons. Krunal is arguably even more talented than his brother Hardik but has failed to make it to the Indian side thus far.

Equally adept with both bat and ball, Krunal has the ability to build an innings and then go hammer and tongs at the death. His strike rate in 17 List A games is hovering around the 90 mark while he scores at 152.59 in T20s.

Krunal is also a partnership-breaker. In the IPL, he managed to dismiss arguably the world's greatest batsman at the moment, AB de Villiers, a whopping four times in four innings.

The 26-year-old earned his maiden A-team call-up recently, where he scored a handy 48 in one of the games.

Against an Australian middle-order comprising the likes of Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner and Marcus Stoinis, a left-armer capable of spinning the ball away would definitely be a useful inclusion.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is one for the future

