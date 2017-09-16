India vs Australia 2017: Combined ODI XI

The jam-packed schedule for the Indian team will add another entry to its bulging itinerary with the arrival of the Australians for their limited-overs tour. It will be much more than just the much talked-about Smith vs Kohli battle, for the team sheets are filled with players of repute. The Indians will be itching for some competition after sleeping through lopsided series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, but they can play down the Australia threat at their own peril.
Here’s a combined XI of some of the best players from either side:
He might have played more than a 100 IPL games, but David Warner is yet to play a single ODI in India. Placed second in the ICC ODI rankings, Warner has been in red-hot form since January last year, having scored nine centuries. In the absence of Aaron Finch, the 30-year-old will have more responsibility on him to set the ball rolling in the first half of the innings.
Ever since making his comeback, Rohit Sharma has upped his game even further: in the last 10 games, he has scored three centuries and looked fluent during the series against Sri Lanka. Much like Warner, Rohit also is without his usual opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, and will have a more sedate Ajinkya Rahane for company.
Runs continue to flow out of Virat Kohli’s three-lettered bat, season after season, and across formats. He recently equalled Ricky Ponting’s career tally of 30 ODI tons, and looks on course to topple Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time records. At the moment, however, his primary aim will be to score heavily against a side that matches his aggressive demeanour and fighting spirit.
The other side of the much-awaited Kohli vs Smith battle, Australia's captain, through his quirky yet effective batting style, has piled up runs aplenty in the last four seasons. Currently the No. 1 Test batsman in the world, Steve Smith might not be amongst the top 10 currently in the ODI rankings, but has looked in good touch in the handful of ODIs the Australians have played since January, scoring a century against Pakistan at the turn of the new year.
The detractors might never be silenced, but MS Dhoni has brought back shades of his old form with a few superb knocks down the order in the last few months. With the complete backing of the team management in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup, a freer Dhoni will be itching to continue the run-flow against the Aussies. His impeccable work behind the stumps doesn’t even need a mention.
Back to the country where he achieved widespread recognition during IPL 2013, a much wiser and experienced Glenn Maxwell still needs to get one big knock in the 50-over format. His rapid rate of scoring has no competition when he is at his bludgeoning best, but the temperament of the 28-year-old, a veteran of 77 ODIs, still needs mending during pressure situations. His off-spin is an added benefit.
Getting sharper with every passing international game, Axar Patel displayed his pin-point accuracy and guile during the Sri Lanka series that preceded the visiting Australians. While his batting might still be undercooked, the value of his left-arm spin in the middle overs, especially to stifle the run-flow, cannot be undermined. His lightning-fast fielding and accurate throw make him a perfect replacement for the ‘rested’ Ravindra Jadeja.
Having cranked up his pace a few notches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.0 has been swifter and fitter, but the swing he used to generate before might not be on display as much these days. His more than useful batting skills were on display in the Sri Lanka series, giving him an added advantage over other fast bowling options in the team.
Young and feisty, poker-faced Adam Zampa might not be the most expressive bowler around, but lets his bowling do all the talking. MS Dhoni was impressed by his skills in IPL 2016, and the 25-year-old’s showing on Indian pitches could very well help him edge out Ashton Agar, the other front-line spinner in the Australian line-up.
Built like a tank, the 29-year-old Nathan Coulter-Nile has more than just pace-bowling written on his resume. A more than handy lower order batsman who can use the long handle to great effect, as well as an exceptional fielder, Nathan has had a fair taste of Indian pitches during his tenure in the IPL, and can hit the deck hard and stack up pressure against India’s opening pair.
India’s find of the year in 2016, the awkwardly actioned Jasprit Bumrah has evolved into Kohli’s go-to bowler in no time. A toe-crushing yorker and an undecipherable slower ball are only some of the many tricks up his sleeve, making Bumrah a crucial weapon for India in a series that is set to be dictated by the bat.