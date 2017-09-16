India vs Australia 2017: Combined ODI XI

​

The jam-packed schedule for the Indian team will add another entry to its bulging itinerary with the arrival of the Australians for their limited-overs tour. It will be much more than just the much talked-about Smith vs Kohli battle, for the team sheets are filled with players of repute. The Indians will be itching for some competition after sleeping through lopsided series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, but they can play down the Australia threat at their own peril.

Here’s a combined XI of some of the best players from either side:

He might have played more than a 100 IPL games, but David Warner is yet to play a single ODI in India. Placed second in the ICC ODI rankings, Warner has been in red-hot form since January last year, having scored nine centuries. In the absence of Aaron Finch, the 30-year-old will have more responsibility on him to set the ball rolling in the first half of the innings.

Ever since making his comeback, Rohit Sharma has upped his game even further: in the last 10 games, he has scored three centuries and looked fluent during the series against Sri Lanka. Much like Warner, Rohit also is without his usual opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, and will have a more sedate Ajinkya Rahane for company.

Runs continue to flow out of Virat Kohli’s three-lettered bat, season after season, and across formats. He recently equalled Ricky Ponting’s career tally of 30 ODI tons, and looks on course to topple Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time records. At the moment, however, his primary aim will be to score heavily against a side that matches his aggressive demeanour and fighting spirit.

The other side of the much-awaited Kohli vs Smith battle, Australia's captain, through his quirky yet effective batting style, has piled up runs aplenty in the last four seasons. Currently the No. 1 Test batsman in the world, Steve Smith might not be amongst the top 10 currently in the ODI rankings, but has looked in good touch in the handful of ODIs the Australians have played since January, scoring a century against Pakistan at the turn of the new year.

