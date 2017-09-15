India vs Australia 2017: Chennai pitch looks like a batting paradise, says Rohit Sharma

​

What's the story?

The Indian cricket team are ready for another home season and like it has always been, the focus is back on the nature of the pitches which will be dished out for the upcoming series against Australia.

Hence, when Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma confronted the media ahead of the series, he was asked about the nature of the Chennai pitch.

"I have not observed it very keenly, but glanced at it while taking a walk, and it looks like a proper Chennai wicket which is hard and thus will offer plenty of runs to the batsmen. However, we can only get more clarity when we start training," Rohit said.

The details

Apart from the above question, Rohit also spoke about the combination which has become very flexible owing to the competition for places in the side.

The official vice captain of the side also threw light on his role in the side, but made it clear that since the average age of the side is around 26-27, there is a lot of clarity in the way they communicate with each other which makes the pervading mood in the dressing room very cordial.

In case you didn't know...

Rohit was the unofficial vice captain of the side during the Champions Trophy, but was officially welcomed into the role before the Sri Lanka series.

He enjoys a good rapport with captain Virat Kohli and the duo in many ways can form the fulcrum of this Indian side.

What's next?

With the pitch looking like a batting paradise, it might once again be a battle between the two bowling attacks.

The Indian team have brought in Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to the team and this could bolster the bowling department against the Australian side which suffered a significant setback when their opener Aaron Finch was ruled out of the series.

Author's take

ODI pitches always tend to favour the batsmen which in many ways is an extrapolation about the direction the game has taken.

However, owing to the sweltering temperature in Chennai, the toss assumes a lot of importance and with the dew factor taking effect in the evening, the captains would want to win the toss and decide their own fate.

​