India vs Australia 2017: Australian players struggle in the heat and humidity of Eden Gardens

Wade has been struggling on the field

What's the story?

The heat and humidity at the Eden Garden in Kolkata has gotten the better of most of the Australian players out on the field in the second ODI of the five-match series. With Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first, all eleven of the visitors' players were on the field in harsh conditions.

While Kane Richardson was struggling to stroll back to bowl another delivery, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade threw up on a couple of instances and was toiling to maintain his concentration. Few other Australian players were seen using ice packs as well.

Image Courtesy: Fox Sport

The severe conditions were a part of lengthened discussions in the commentary box as well.

"Sunil Gavaskar came back in the press box after the build-up show and his shirt needed a squeeze," said Harsha Bhogle claiming that he himself found it difficult to stand out on the ground before the match. Gavaskar later added that "I was fading".

In case you didn't know...

Various weather forecasts had suggested that rain might play as big a part as it did in the first ODI today as well, however, what turned out was a complete opposite.

The heart of the matter

Image Courtesy: Fox News

The temperature in Kolkata is close to 31-degree Celsius, with humidity 73% and precipitation 30%.

Because of showers on the last couple of days in the city, the humidity and precipitation levels shot up, making conditions hard for the players, especially Aussies, to play in.

