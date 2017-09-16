India vs Australia 2017: Aussies rope in Chinaman KK Jiyas to tackle Kuldeep Yadav

​

What's the story?

The Australian team management has roped in former Delhi Daredevils Chinaman KK Jiyas to help their batsmen become familiar with the art as India have a potent weapon in their own Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

It was the idea of former Indian cricketer and Australian team's batting consultant Sridharan Sriram, who called the Chinaman to bowl to the Aussie batsmen in the nets. He bowled to almost all the Aussie batsmen and the ones who looked comfortable against him were all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner.

"S. Sriram called me to bowl against their batsmen. But for David Warner and Aaron Finch (who is injured), I bowled to all the other top batsmen and troubled a few of them. Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner, though, hit me inside out and slogged me over mid-wicket,“ Jiyas told Times Of India during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Karapak Kuzhiyil Jiyas is a 25-year-old Chinaman spinner from Kerala but unfortunately, he is yet to represent his state even in a single game across all three formats. He became a household name among the Indian cricket fans in 2015 when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils in the IPL auction. Though he did not play a single match that season, he impressed the people at the franchise with his skills. He is also fondly called as “Kerala Maxwell” for his looks similar to Glenn Maxwell.

Details

Of late, the wrist spinners, both leggies and Chinamen, has been having an important role in the limited-over formats. The Indian team is blessed to have a spinner in each mould. Both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have done pretty well in the very limited chances that they have got since their debut.

They are very difficult for the batsmen to hit and even the best in the business have struggled to get the better of these two spinners. During yesterday's press conference, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma also pointed out the importance of having wrist spinners in the team.

“I look at them as mystery spinners. You never know what's coming out of their hand,“ Rohit conceded. If one of the best players of spin bowling says so, just imagine how tough it is to pick the deliveries bowled by this kind of bowlers.

Author's Take

Without a shadow of a doubt, the wrist spinners can pose a huge threat to any batsmen and with the wickets in India set to assist the spinners, they can wreck a havoc on these pitches.

In the past, the Australians are known to bring in someone who can be valuable for them during their upcoming tour. They have roped in the likes of S Sriram, Muttiah Muralitharan in the past and ahead of the ODI series, they have roped in Jiyas.

Though batting against Jiyas in the nets will give them an idea about facing Chinaman bowlers, facing someone like Kuldeep Yadav in a match will be completely different.

