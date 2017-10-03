India vs Australia 2017: Ashish Nehra speaks about his form, Bhuvneshwar, and Bumrah

What’s the story?

After making yet another comeback into the Indian team, veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra appears to be calmly making his voice known to all concerned in and around the setup.

"I performed well in the last IPL so I think the selectors must have seen that. I don’t feel I will be out of sorts against Australia,” Nehra was as quoted by mid-day.

He also said that he feels ready and believes his body is now more suited to the shortest format of the game and that he is quite confident about performing to the best of his abilities in the upcoming T20 series.

The details

Speaking on India's bowling combination, the left arm bowler heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

He also believed that Bumrah has shown enough credentials and that he could be given a go ahead even in Test cricket.

Speculating over his future, Nehra said that he is not looking too far ahead and he is taking it one series at a time and hence all his focus at the moment is in the T20 series, where he wants to bowl out his 4-overs.

In case you didn’t know…

The 38-year old was included in India's T20 squad to take on Australia.

He has played 26 T20Is so far in his career in which he has picked up 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 and with an average of 21.

What’s next?

Nehra would want to leave everything out on the field if he gets the opportunity as he would know that not many more chances would come his way.

India take on Australia in the first T20 match on October 7.

Author’s take

The fact that the selectors have decided to rope in Nehra once again is a testament to the fact that they are giving more weight to the fitness and performances of players rather than their age.

However, the onus now lies on Nehra and his performance this series could well decide his future in many ways.

