India vs Australia 2017, 5th ODI: Axar Patel outsmarting David Warner is SK Turning Point of the match

During the previous game in Bengaluru, David Warner smashed a 119-ball 124 to help Australia post a formidable total and subsequently break their wretched away ODI drought. When the opener was halfway through another fluent century, the visitors appeared to be heading towards a strong score.

But Axar Patel outsmarted Warner to turn the game on its head. The left-arm spinner lured the left-hander out of his crease and coerced an inopportune shot from the batsman to cut short his stay at the crease. With their in-form player taken out of the equation for 53, Australia got themselves into a tangle in the middle-overs and consequently limped to a paltry total of 242 for the loss of nine wickets.

Riding on a powerful performance from their top-order, India cruised to the target with 7 wickets and 43 balls remaining. Consequently, the 'Men in Blue' wrapped up the series 4-1 and reclaimed their number one position in the ICC ODI rankings.

Here's how Warner's dismissal hindered Australia's progress and enabled India to dominate the proceedings.

Finch and Warner begin strongly

On a sluggish track, Australian skipper Steven Smith won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. Continuing from where they had left off in the penultimate game at Bengaluru, the opening duo of Warner and Aaron Finch started on a positive note by building a solid partnership for the first wicket.

The boundaries flowed from the broad blades of the two contrasting batsmen. While Finch used his muscle to bludgeon the ball, the southpaw manoeuvred the field with his impeccable timing. The Indians began to feel the pressure as they continued to search for a window of opportunity.

The hosts got their breakthrough when a seemingly innocuous delivery from Hardik Pandya accounted for the well-set Finch. In an attempt to force the pace, the right-hander succumbed in the twelfth over. This was the first instance of the surface playing tricks on the batsmen.

Axar trumps Warner

Upon losing his opening partner, there was a slight let-up in Warner's intensity. The introduction of spin added to the left-hander's dilemma even as captain Smith looked to get himself in at the other end. The semblance of grip on the pitch meant that the Australian batsmen could not sustain their attacking approach like they did in the previous game.

