India vs Australia 2017, 5th ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match

Rohit Sharma sizzled with a spectacular hundred

India completed another victory over the clueless Aussies at Nagpur in the fifth and final ODI, courtesy a united effort from the bowlers and Rohit Sharma's 14th ODI hundred. Opting to bat first, Australia found it hard to get going against Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Although David Warner came through with a half-century, the spinners stifled the run-flow with tight lines. Kedar Jadhav, weaving his magic with the ball, got rid of Smith, and Axar Patel added three to his name as Australia were bowled out for 242.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit started with aplomb, stitching together another century partnership in no time, while the former went on to notch up a fine hundred to see India through the chase.

#5 Jadhav is no part-timer

Jadhav once again did a fine job with the ball

Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback path seems littered with stones. Stopping him is no mainstream off-spinner, but a part-time wicket-keeper and street style off-break bowler. With a Malinga-inspired slingy action, Kedar Jadhav is a rather tricky customer to deal with.

The ball doesn't bounce much owing to his action and low stature, and batsmen more often than not find themselves in a fix trying to play the part-timer. After Kane Williamson and David Warner, it was Steven Smith's turn today to perish to the innocuous spinner. Jadhav ended with figures of 10-0-48-1 in an impressive spell that took the momentum out of the Aussie innings.

#4 Axar's gain is Jadeja's loss

Axar and Jadeja are in a tussle for one spot More

