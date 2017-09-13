India vs Australia 2017: 5 Australian players to watch out for

Australia haven't played limited-overs cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy and travel to India after having eked out a draw against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded Test series.
They seemed to be firing on all cylinders in their warm-up game against the Board President's XI though, however, going up against a full-strength Indian side will be a completely different ball-game.
There are quite a few names missing from the Australian set-up, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood unavailable. That gives other younger players the opportunity to step up and prove their mettle. On that note, here are five Australians to look out for in the series:
#5 Glenn Maxwell
Ah! The enigma that is Glenn Maxwell. When you take into account his hard-hitting ability, handy off-spin bowling and electric fielding, it is a wonder how he was ever dropped from the side. However, he was but he is now back and has a point to prove.
Maxwell has been in decent knick recently. He scored a Test century when Australia toured India earlier this year and that will give him some confidence. Maxwell loves to sweep, paddle and reverse-sweep hence his battle with the Indian spinners will be interesting to watch.
Maxwell struggled in the warm-up match against Washington Sundar and co. but it only takes one hit for him to get going.
The 28-year-old will also be required to bowl a few tight overs, especially if his spin twin Adam Zampa gets taken for runs.
#4 Nathan Coulter-Nile
Nathan Coulter-Nile, when fit, is one of the world's leading pacemen and in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, could form a potent new-ball pairing with Pat Cummins.
It will be up to him to rattle arguably the best top order in the game in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Coulter-Nile is quick and has a mean short ball about him - the perfect ingredients to trouble the Indian batsmen.
Moreover, he knows how to bowl on Indian pitches, having played a major role in KKR's run to the semi-finals in IPL 2017.
Add to that his prowess with the bat and he all but walks into the Australian line-up.
#3 Travis Head
Head has had a decent start to international cricket, averaging a shade over 40 in ODIs. The future of Australia cricket, Head is set to bat at 4, and will need a few strong showings to make the spot his own. His partnership with captain Smith in the middle overs will be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.
A decent player of spin, the 23-year-old looked in great touch in the warm-up game and should be ready to take on the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Head can contribute with the ball if needed as well, with his more-than-handy brand of right-arm off-break.
#2 Adam Zampa
Zampa will be tasked with leading his side's spin attack alongside part-timer Glenn Maxwell and will look to contribute on pitches conducive to spin. Zampa has not set the international stage alight yet and will earmark this series as the one to propel him into the limelight.
The leggie has subtle variations and a decent wrong'un. However, he will have his task cut out against the best players of spin in the world. Zampa is well-versed with Indian conditions having featured significantly in IPL 2017 and he will want to put that experience to good effect and help his side take home the series.
#1 Marcus Stoinis
Stoinis had a sensational start to his India tour, contributing with both bat and ball in his side's 103-run victory against the Board President's XI. The 28-year-old scored a blistering 60-ball 76 and also picked up a wicket whilst conceding just 13 runs in 4 overs.
Stoinis seems to have nailed down a spot in the side despite only playing three ODIs till date, following his blistering 146* against New Zealand in an ODI earlier this year.
The onus will be on him to provide his side with quick runs at the death and also break a partnership or two with the ball. Stoinis will most likely bat at 6 so he will need to find a way of scoring runs against Bumrah, whose awkward action he might not have seen before, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose death bowling has improved by leaps and bounds in recent times.