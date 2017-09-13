India vs Australia 2017: 5 Australian players to watch out for

​

Can Maxwell help Australia sweep the series? More

Australia haven't played limited-overs cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy and travel to India after having eked out a draw against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded Test series.

They seemed to be firing on all cylinders in their warm-up game against the Board President's XI though, however, going up against a full-strength Indian side will be a completely different ball-game.

There are quite a few names missing from the Australian set-up, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood unavailable. That gives other younger players the opportunity to step up and prove their mettle. On that note, here are five Australians to look out for in the series:

#5 Glenn Maxwell

Ah! The enigma that is Glenn Maxwell. When you take into account his hard-hitting ability, handy off-spin bowling and electric fielding, it is a wonder how he was ever dropped from the side. However, he was but he is now back and has a point to prove.

Maxwell has been in decent knick recently. He scored a Test century when Australia toured India earlier this year and that will give him some confidence. Maxwell loves to sweep, paddle and reverse-sweep hence his battle with the Indian spinners will be interesting to watch.

Maxwell struggled in the warm-up match against Washington Sundar and co. but it only takes one hit for him to get going.

The 28-year-old will also be required to bowl a few tight overs, especially if his spin twin Adam Zampa gets taken for runs.

​

#4 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Coulter-Nile is seriously quick More

Nathan Coulter-Nile, when fit, is one of the world's leading pacemen and in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, could form a potent new-ball pairing with Pat Cummins.

It will be up to him to rattle arguably the best top order in the game in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Coulter-Nile is quick and has a mean short ball about him - the perfect ingredients to trouble the Indian batsmen.

Moreover, he knows how to bowl on Indian pitches, having played a major role in KKR's run to the semi-finals in IPL 2017.

Add to that his prowess with the bat and he all but walks into the Australian line-up.

​

#3 Travis Head

Head will look to make the No. 4 spot his own More

Read More