India vs Australia 2017: 5 Indian players to watch out for

These are exciting times for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team across all the three formats. After having smashed Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded series, they now await the Australian challenge.
However, Kohli will be well aware that this particular series will not be as easy and straightforward as the Sri Lankan challenge and that players need to conjure up their best game to match the Steven Smith-led side.
The selectors too have stuck largely with the same squad barring a couple of changes to the bowling stocks.
Here in this article, we take a look at 5 players who will be closely watched as the selectors aim to forge a nucleus going ahead.
#5 Manish Pandey
The young Karnataka player has always been on the fringes of the national team. However, he now looks settled into his role and if his two innings against Sri Lanka are anything to go by, the team could persist with him at the number 4 spot.
In this series, Pandey could well nail his spot in the middle order considering he is a gun fielder and checks all the boxes as far as ODI cricket is concerned.
However, he needs to be given the assurance that the rope provided to him will be long enough for him to prove his mettle.
#4 Axar Patel
He has kept Ravindra Jadeja out of the side for one more series, and will have to once again prove that he is the man for the job with the white ball.
To be fair to Axar, he has got the job done in the past and has been able to squeeze the opposition on numerous occasions, but even he will know that with Jadeja forever lurking in the background, he can never afford to snooze.
Apart from this, he has to also produce the goods with the bat which would help render balance to the Indian team in the longer run.
#3 KL Rahul
Rahul is an enigma in Indian cricket. His numbers in Test cricket bear testament to his tremendous potential and calibre, but then once he dons the coloured clothing, he looks lost.
Perhaps it has to do with his batting position, but the Indian team would never tinker with the opening combination of Dhawan and Rohit, and thus Rahul has to make his case from the middle order and this is his biggest test.
He has the game to counter all conditions, he now needs the belief that he can get the job done irrespective of where he bats.
#2 Umesh Yadav
One of the two changes made to the Indian squad for this series, Umesh Yadav would have to once again run in and bowl with the white ball as he has been doing with the red cherry in his hand all through the last season.
He has been a real revelation in Test cricket and on many occasions, the enforcer for Virat Kohli with the red ball. However, after a break from the ODI team, he would now be closely observed and one would only hope he continues his good form all through the series.
#1 Mohammed Shami
The other change in the squad, Mohammed Shami has to finally make use of this opportunity to the best of his abilities.
He has all the skills and the pedigree to be the leader of the attack across all three formats, but his biggest nemesis has been his body which breaks down far too often, something that has impeded his growth as a bowler.
However, he enjoys Kohli's confidence and this series can be the best way to repay some of that faith. He can generate good pace and movement with the new ball and also has the ability to nail in those yorkers towards the death overs.
His biggest obstacle, however, will be his fragile body and this will be closely monitored!