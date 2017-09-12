India vs Australia 2017: 5 Indian players to watch out for

​

More

These are exciting times for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team across all the three formats. After having smashed Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded series, they now await the Australian challenge.

However, Kohli will be well aware that this particular series will not be as easy and straightforward as the Sri Lankan challenge and that players need to conjure up their best game to match the Steven Smith-led side.

The selectors too have stuck largely with the same squad barring a couple of changes to the bowling stocks.

Here in this article, we take a look at 5 players who will be closely watched as the selectors aim to forge a nucleus going ahead.

#5 Manish Pandey

​

Chance to nail his spot More

​

​

The young Karnataka player has always been on the fringes of the national team. However, he now looks settled into his role and if his two innings against Sri Lanka are anything to go by, the team could persist with him at the number 4 spot.

In this series, Pandey could well nail his spot in the middle order considering he is a gun fielder and checks all the boxes as far as ODI cricket is concerned.

However, he needs to be given the assurance that the rope provided to him will be long enough for him to prove his mettle.

​

#4 Axar Patel

He has kept Jadeja out, again More

He has kept Ravindra Jadeja out of the side for one more series, and will have to once again prove that he is the man for the job with the white ball.

Read More