India vs Australia 2017: 5 reasons why Australia can beat India in the T20I series

After dominating the Australian team in the 5-match ODI series, the India cricket team would want to take a step closer to securing the number 1 ranking in T20Is when they take on Steve Smith's team in the 3-match T20I series which begins in Ranchi on October 7.
If India whitewash Australia in the three matches, they will jump to the number 2 spot in T20Is, but Kohli would know that the fickle nature of the format can never be taken for granted and that Australia can be a dangerous opponent on any given day in the shortest format.
Here in this article, we take a look at five reasons why India should be wary of Australia in the upcoming series.
#5 The IPL experience
Nearly every player in the Australian side is a crucial member of different IPL franchises and this holds them in great stead for the T20 series.
They are no strangers to Indian conditions and have played against almost all the players, which will help them devise strategies during their team talks.
Apart from this, owing to the IPL experience, the gap between both the sides will not be huge and hence the series promises to be one intriguing affair.
#4 Explosive batting
Despite their problems in the ODI series, there were enough indications that the Australian batting held their own against the Indian bowlers.
The top order comprising Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Steve Smith have been amongst the runs and will now hope that they play that decisive knock in the T20s which would bat India out of the game.
Finch and Warner have been consistent at the top and the management would hope that they carry their form into this series which would not only help Australia set a solid platform, but owing to the explosive nature of the players, win a match all on their own.
#3 Glenn Maxwell
Few eyebrows were furrowed when Glenn Maxwell was benched for the fourth and fifth ODIs, but the Victorian will most definitely walk into the T20 lineup.
His pedigree with the bat is no secret and on his day, in this format, can be a genuine match-winner. As a result, his threat can never be overlooked by the Indian side.
Having said this, Maxwell has to be vigilant against leg spin, which has been his nemesis in his career so far, and even he will be aware of this deficiency which needs to be sorted once he walks on to the field.
#2 The new ball bowlers
Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins were the shining lights in an otherwise dismal bowling attack for the Australians right through the One Day Internationals.
However, in the condensed format, both the new ball bowlers will bowl eight overs which in many ways will define the course of the match. They have been excellent with the new nut and have invariably picked up wickets up front in the powerplay.
If they manage to cajole their worth once again in the 3-match T20 series, the Indian batsmen are in for a real test, more so during the first six overs.
#1 David Warner and Marcus Stoinis
Two players at opposite ends of the spectrum, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis hold the key to Australia's fortunes in the T20 series.
While Warner will stride out to open the batting, Stoinis will be the finisher expected to add the late impetus to the innings.
Warner has been superlative with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in recent seasons and has been reeling in one big score after another in the IPL. The Australian management would hope he becomes the fulcrum around which the batting could rotate.
Stoinis, on the other hand, has grown leaps and bounds over the past 12 months, and there are whispers of him possibly being included in the Ashes setup owing to his all-round abilities. This T20 tournament could well determine if he indeed makes the cut and hence the motivation for him to put in match-defining performances will be at an all-time high.