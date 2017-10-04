India vs Australia 2017: 5 reasons why Australia can beat India in the T20I series

​

More

After dominating the Australian team in the 5-match ODI series, the India cricket team would want to take a step closer to securing the number 1 ranking in T20Is when they take on Steve Smith's team in the 3-match T20I series which begins in Ranchi on October 7.

If India whitewash Australia in the three matches, they will jump to the number 2 spot in T20Is, but Kohli would know that the fickle nature of the format can never be taken for granted and that Australia can be a dangerous opponent on any given day in the shortest format.

Here in this article, we take a look at five reasons why India should be wary of Australia in the upcoming series.

#5 The IPL experience

The IPL experience is sure to help More

​

Nearly every player in the Australian side is a crucial member of different IPL franchises and this holds them in great stead for the T20 series.

They are no strangers to Indian conditions and have played against almost all the players, which will help them devise strategies during their team talks.

Apart from this, owing to the IPL experience, the gap between both the sides will not be huge and hence the series promises to be one intriguing affair.

​

#4 Explosive batting

The explosive top 3 More

Despite their problems in the ODI series, there were enough indications that the Australian batting held their own against the Indian bowlers.

Read More